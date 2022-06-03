The LSU baseball team takes on Kennesaw State at 6 p.m. on Friday in the Hattiesburg Regional. You can follow here for the score and updates from Pete Taylor Park.
The Tigers are the No. 2 seed in the regional hosted by Southern Miss. Kennesaw State is the No. 3 seed.
The winner of the Friday night game will play at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The loser will play in an elimination game at noon on Saturday.
HERE'S HOW TO WATCH THE GAME BETWEEN LSU AND KENNESAW STATE.
