LSU has postponed its 2020 Baseball Fan Fest.
The school moved the event, originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 26, to Saturday, Feb. 1.
Gates to Alex Box Stadium will open at 1:00 p.m. and admission is free.
LSU will sell food and drinks during the concessions areas, and it will open the LSU SportShop throughout the event. There will also be a silent auction of LSU sports memorabilia and other prizes.
Following an open scrimmage at 2 p.m., coach Paul Mainieri and selected players will speak about the upcoming season, which begins on Feb. 14 against Indiana. LSU will then show a hype video.
Fans can tour the facilities from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and receive autographs from coaches and players. Free posters will be given away during the event. Fans are allowed to use the poster and one additional item for autographs.