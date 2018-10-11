• Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan
• Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan
• CollegeFootballNews.com: Outback Bowl vs. Iowa
• CollegeSportsMadness.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
• Brad Crawford, 247sports.com: Citrus Bowl vs. Wisconsin
• Jason Kirk, SBNation.com: Gator Bowl vs. Minnesota
• Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Citrus Bowl vs. Wisconsin
• Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Citrus Bowl vs. Iowa
• Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Peach Bowl vs. West Virginia
• Mitch Sherman, ESPN.com: Gator Bowl vs. Northwestern
• Eric Single, SI.com: Music City Bowl vs. Virginia Tech
• Erick Smith, USA Today: Outback Bowl vs. Michigan State
• Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Texas Bowl vs. Texas Tech
Bowl guide
Texas Bowl: 8 p.m. Dec. 27, Houston (ESPN)
Music City Bowl: 12:30 p.m. Dec. 28, Nashville, Tennessee (ESPN)
Peach Bowl: 11 a.m. Dec. 29, Atlanta (ESPN)
Gator Bowl: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Jacksonville, Florida (ESPN)
Outback Bowl: 11 a.m. Jan. 1, Tampa, Florida (ESPN2)
Citrus Bowl: noon, Jan. 1, Orlando, Florida (ABC)
Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m., Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)
Summary: LSU’s bowl projections predictably took a hit after this past Saturday’s 27-19 loss at Florida, though Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com still has the Tigers in the Peach Bowl taking on West Virginia and the strong arm of quarterback Will Grier. Of the 13 projections this week, five have LSU making a third straight trip to the Citrus Bowl. While that seems improbable, if the Tigers can at least make it to 9-3 and the rest of the SEC keeps cannibalizing itself, it could happen.