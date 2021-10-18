Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin didn't seen optimistic Monday about his star quarterback, Matt Corral, playing on Saturday against LSU in Oxford.

During last week's 31-26 win at Tennessee, Corral carried 30 times for 195 yards and took plenty of hits along the way.

On Monday, Kiffin indicated that it's unclear if the Heisman Trophy candidate will be good to go against the Tigers in Oxford.