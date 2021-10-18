Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin didn't seen optimistic Monday about his star quarterback, Matt Corral, playing on Saturday against LSU in Oxford.
During last week's 31-26 win at Tennessee, Corral carried 30 times for 195 yards and took plenty of hits along the way.
On Monday, Kiffin indicated that it's unclear if the Heisman Trophy candidate will be good to go against the Tigers in Oxford.
"He's not in good shape," Kiffin said. "Hopefully he will play, but I do not feel good about that right now."
Ole Miss has been banged up on the offensive side of the ball over the last week. Tight end Chase Rogers and receiver Braylon Sanders are among the players who have missed time, and there were 18 injury stoppages for Ole Miss during the game at Tennessee.