The actions of Odell Beckham Jr. could alter the access former players and celebrities have to their favorite teams in future College Football Playoffs, according to a USA TODAY SPORTS report.

CFP director Bill Hancock said Thursday that the playoff committee will review its practice of allowing people outside of the participating team on the sidelines and in the locker rooms during national semifinals and championship games.

Odell Beckham Jr. arrest warrant: officer who was slapped wanted to retaliate, press charges Saying it was against building policy, a police officer with the Mercedes-Benz Superdome told LSU football players celebrating their national …

The news comes on the heels of the NFL wide receiver and LSU alumnus stirring up headlines after he was caught on video giving money to some LSU players following the Tigers' national championship win on Monday.

Aside from an NCAA investigation into whether this is a potential violation, Beckham was placed in further hot water on Thursday when he was accused of a misdemeanor simple battery charge in an arrest warrant for appearing to slap a security guard's butt in LSU's locker room after the win.

"Being on the sideline is a privilege," Hancock told USA TODAY Sports. "Along with any privilege comes responsibility, because the focus should be on the people playing and coaching in the game, rather than on any visitors."

Former athletes, celebrity fans and other non-team members are a common sight on sidelines during the regular season due to schools being generally allowed to make their own decision on who gets credentials.

For the playoffs, however, schools are still allowed to determine who has access, but each school is only allowed a set amount of credentials — with most going to the coaches, trainers, managers, equipment people and other people who work for the game.

