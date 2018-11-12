With the exception of a few key holdovers, the Memphis basketball team LSU will go against Tuesday night won’t resemble the one it played last December in the FedEx Forum.
In the first game of a two-year home-and-home series, LSU had to work hard to grind out a 71-61 victory over Memphis — which was then led by Tubby Smith, a defensive-minded coach.
But Smith was fired following a 21-win season and replaced by Memphis alum and former NBA star Penny Hardaway.
One of the school’s all-time greats, Hardaway, who had never coached in college, was charged with changing the culture and returning Memphis to national prominence on the court.
Hardaway is attempting to do that with an up-tempo offense that will try to match LSU’s fast-paced attack when the two teams meet again at 6 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
In its much-anticipated debut under Hardaway last Tuesday, Memphis (1-0) outscored Tennessee Tech 76-61. It figures to get a stiffer test when it takes on No. 22 LSU (2-0), which has surpassed the 90-mark twice and averaged 95.5 points in defeating Southeastern and UNC Greensboro.
While Hardaway has stocked his new team with some impressive guards, a staple of great Memphis teams of the past, LSU coach Will Wade said his team has to be aware of Memphis’ defense as well.
“They press all over the place … they run a trap,” Wade said. “They’re very, very aggressive with their defense. They use their defense to create offense.”
That’s a major concern for Wade, whose team gave up too many transition baskets in a 97-91 win over UNCG on Friday night.
Many of those points came on 3-point baskets, which UNCG feasted on after forcing LSU into 17 turnovers. A red-hot UNCG team wound up going 19 of 33 from beyond the arc and complemented that by hitting 15 of 27 two-point shots.
“We’ve had better days,” Wade said of his transition defense. “We need to get that corrected — and quickly. They play extremely fast, so if we don’t value the ball that’s going to be a problem.
“If we can’t get back any better on transition defense and cover the shooters, that will be a problem,” he added. “The tempo is much faster than it was last year. It will be a challenge.”
While Memphis has three starters and two top reserves back from last year’s 21-13 squad, Hardaway is utilizing a three point-guard offense — a concept Wade brought to the LSU offense this season.
Jeremiah Martin, who averaged 18.0 points and 4.0 assists a game a year ago, is joined in a quicksilver backcourt by two highly-recruited freshmen Wade saw a number times on the AAU circuit in Tyler Harris and Alex Lomas.
LSU, of course, will counter that trio with Tremont Waters, Skylar Mays and Ja’vonte Smart.
“We play pretty fast too, but we’re not quite as fast as them,” Wade said. “In the half court, we need to settle in and move the ball side to side and not take the first quick shot we see. We need to take great first shots.”
It has worked well as Waters, Mays and Smart have combined for 36.5 points and 10.0 assists a game. Waters’ 15.0 scoring average ranks second on the team to forward Naz Reid’s 23.0 average; Smart gets 11.5 per game and Mays 10.0.
“They kind of go by the same theory we do: Get your best guards out there,” Wade said. “Martin is a little bit bigger, kind of like Ja`vonte. Harris is a little smaller, kind of like Tremont. Lomax is in the middle, like Skylar.
“I saw those kids play. They’re tough, they compete. They’re your typical Memphis guards.”
The Basics
WHAT: Memphis at LSU
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
TV: SEC Network
STREAMING: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: vs. Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly
• After one week, LSU freshman forward Naz Reid leads the SEC in scoring with 23.0 points per game.
• Memphis shot just 41.9 percent from the field in its 76-61 season-opening win over Tennessee Tech.
• This will be Memphis’ first visit to the PMAC since LSU upset Memphis in the 1986 NCAA tournament.
PROBABLE LINEUPS
Memphis (1-0)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Tyler Harris 5-9 Fr. 0.0 3.0*
G Alex Lomax 5-10 Fr. 8.0 4.0*
G Jeremiah Martin 6-3 Sr. 18.0 4.0
F Kyvon Davenport 6-8 Sr. 30.0 10.0
F Isaiah Maurice 6-10 Jr. 2.0 3.0
Key reserves
G/F Raynere Thornton 6-6 Sr. 4.0 5.0
G Kareem Brewton 6-2 Sr. 7.0 2.0
F Victor Enoh 6-7 So. 2.0 1.0
* assists
LSU (2-0)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 15.0 6.0*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 10.0 4.0
G Ja’vonte Smart 6-4 Fr. 11.5 5.0
F Emmitt Williams 6-7 Fr. 9.5 7.5
F Naz Reid 6-10 Fr. 23.0 6.5
Key reserves
G Marlon Taylor 6-5 Jr. 10.0 2.5
F Darius Days 6-7 Fr. 10.0 3.5
F Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. 4.5 3.5
* assists