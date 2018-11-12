LSU coach Will Wade said his team will have to be wary of Memphis' pressure defense and fast-paced offense when the two teams meet up Tuesday night in the PMAC.

forward Kavell Bigby-Williams (11) listens as LSU head coach Will Wade gets energetic during a timeout in the Tigers' home opener against Southeastern, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.