LSU starting running back Chris Curry did not play against Vanderbilt because of an undisclosed injury, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Monday, and Orgeron "hopes" Curry will be available against Missouri.
The 5-foot-11, 216-pound sophomore didn't practice in the week leading up to the Vanderbilt game, Orgeron said, and, although Curry was dressed out in Nashville, LSU athletic training director Jack Marucci didn't clear the running back to play.
"We were hoping all the way up until game time that maybe Chris could go," Orgeron said. "Although he didn't practice, we thought that maybe he'd be able to come around this Saturday, maybe give us some snaps."
Tyrion Davis-Price started instead against Vanderbilt, and John Emery became the feature back once he started to have the most success.
Emery finished the game with 12 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound sophomore's first 100-yard performance of his career, paired with three catches for 21 yards, showcased the talent LSU expected when they signed him as a five-star out of Destrehan High.
"That's the John Emery we recruited," Orgeron said. "It took a little while for him to come. And, just like any other freshman, everybody grows at their own pace. John's a tremendous young man. He's a confident young man right now."