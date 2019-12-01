BIMINI, BAHAMAS – LSU's Khayla Pointer was the leading scorer for the second game in a row as the Lady Tigers beat Memphis 89-58 to win the Bimini Division of the Junkanoo Jam on Saturday night.
Pointer scored 17 points and earned the Bimini Division Most Valuable Player honor.
LSU is now 7-1 with its sixth consecutive victory. LSU last started a season 7-1 in the 2013-14 season when the Tigers were ranked in the top 15 and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16.
Pointer was one of four LSU players to score in double figures in the championship game. Faustine Aifuwa scored 16 points, while Ayana Mitchell recorded 11 points. Freshman Domonique Davis pitched in 10 points as the LSU bench added 41 points.
LSU shot 60.7 percent from the field, including 60 percent from 3-point range. The Lady Tigers won the rebounding for the seventh time this seaso, 42-26.
LSU coach Nikki Fargas said the Lady Tigers gained some good experience in the Bahamas.
“This has been an amazing experience for our team," Fargas said. "The competition obviously brought us here, but the people are what makes any experience special. Everybody’s hospitality has been unbelievable. I just really appreciate this opportunity to share this with these young ladies. They deserve (this win). They work really hard, and this is something they are going to remember for the rest of their lives.”