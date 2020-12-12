Score by quarters
LSU 7 17 3 10 — 37
Florida 7 10 14 3 — 34
First quarter
FLORIDA: Kyle Trask 1 run at 8:01 (Evan McPherson kick). DRIVE: 5 plays, 52 yards, 1:27. KEY PLAYS: On the second play of the drive, LSU's Cordale Flott is penalized 15 yards for targeting and is disqualified from the game. Malik Davis 24 run gives Florida a first-and-goal at the LSU 4. GATORS 7, TIGERS 0.
LSU: Jaray Jenkins 5 pass from Max Johnson at 4:21 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 11-75-3:40. KEY PLAYS: Johnson starts the drive with a 10-yard run to the LSU 35. Tyrion Davis-Price 10 run to the Florida 46. Johnson 14 run to the UF 32. Johnson 10 pass to Koy Moore on third-and-five to the Florida 17 extends the drive. TIGERS 7, GATORS 7.
Second quarter
LSU: Eli Ricks 68 interception return at 12:59 (York kick). TIGERS 14, GATORS 7.
FLORIDA: McPherson 23 field goal at 6:25. DRIVE: 9-44-3:01. KEY PLAYS: Trask 16 pass to Trevon Grimes on third-and-9 keeps the drive going at the LSU 32. Trask 16 pass to Jacob Copeland to the 16. Trask 11 pass to Kadarius Toney gives Florida a first-and-goal at the 5. TIGERS 14, GATORS 10.
FLORIDA: Trask 19 pass to Copeland at 2:25 (McPherson kick). DRIVE: 7-66-2:41. KEY PLAYS: On the first play of the drive, Trask 18 pass to Copeland to the LSU 48. Trask 22 pass to Toney to the LSU 21. GATORS 17, TIGERS 14.
LSU: Kayshon Boutte 34 pass from Johnson at 0:33 (York kick). DRIVE: 9-75-1:52. KEY PLAY: On third-and-7, Johnson 15 pass to Boutte to the Florida 45. TIGERS 21, GATORS 17.
LSU: York 39 field goal at 0:00. DRIVE: 2-4-0:10. KEY PLAY: LSU's Ray Thornton sacks for 15-yard loss Trask and BJ Ojulari recovers and returns it 6 yards to the Florida 19. TIGERS 24, GATORS 17.
Third quarter
LSU: York 30 field goal at 8:29. DRIVE: 17-63-6:31. KEY PLAYS: Davis-Price 5 run on third-and-2 to the LSU 48 keeps the drive going. Johnson 24 pass to Jenkins to the UF 31. Johnson 2-yard sneak on third-and-1 to the UF 20 moves the chains. Johnson 2 run over left guard on third-and-1 to the UF 9. Chasen Hines 10-yard holding penalty stalls the drive after LSU reached the 2. TIGERS 27, GATORS 17.
FLORIDA: Trask 1 run at 6:52 (McPherson kick). DRIVE: 4-75-1:37. KEY PLAYS: On the first play of the drive, LSU's Dwight McGlothern penalized 15 yards for pass interference, which puts the ball at the UF 40. Trask 49 pass to Toney to the LSU 11. Trask 10-yard screen pass to Dameon Pierce to the 1. TIGERS 27, GATORS 24.
FLORIDA: Toney 9 pass from Trask at 3:11 (McPherson kick). DRIVE: 5-81-2:05. KEY PLAYS: Trask 40 pass to Copeland to the LSU 35. Trask 20 pass to Davis to the LSU 9 sets up the touchdown on the next play. GATORS 31, TIGERS 27.
Fourth quarter
LSU: Tre Bradford 4 pass from Johnson at 13:14 (York kick). DRIVE: 9-84-3:09. KEY PLAYS: Chris Curry 9 run to the LSU 29. Florida 4-yard pass interference penalty on third-and-7 carries an automatic first down at the LSU 36. Curry 13 run to the LSU 49. Johnson 41 pass to Boutte to the Florida 10. After two Curry runs, Johnson gets the touchdown to Bradford on third-and-goal. TIGERS 34, GATORS 31.
FLORIDA: McPherson 31 field goal at 2:51. DRIVE: 7-72-2:58. KEY PLAYS: On the first play of the drive, Toney gets 31 yards on a jet sweep to the Floirda 46. Trask 15 pass to Toney to the LSU 39. Trask 30 pass to Copeland to the LSU 9. On third-and-goal at the 12, Trask is sacked by Andre Anthony and JaCoby Stevens to force Florida to settle for a game-tying field goal. GATORS 34, TIGERS 34.
LSU: York 57 field goal at 0:23. DRIVE: 9-36-2:28. KEY PLAYS: On third-and-10, LSU's Kole Taylor is stopped short of a first down after a 4-yard reception, but Florida's Marco Wilson is penalized 15 yards for ripping Taylor's cleat off and throwing it 25 yards down the field. The ball is moved to the LSU 44. Johnson 9 run to the Florida 47. Curry 7 run to the UF 40. TIGERS 37, GATORS 34.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 37, FLORIDA 34
RECORDS: LSU 4-5, Florida 8-2
ATTENDANCE: 16,610
NEXT GAME: vs. Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m. Saturday (TBA)
Sheldon Mickles