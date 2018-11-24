After going on the road for a surprising 58-45 victory at Florida State last Sunday, the LSU women’s basketball team is back home in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center aiming to build on their momentum with a three-game homestand.
The Lady Tigers start that homestand Sunday against Little Rock. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m., with the game streamed live on SEC Network Plus and heard locally on WBRP-FM 107.3.
LSU improved to 3-1 with the victory at Florida State, during which the Lady Tigers held the Seminoles scoreless during the entire second quarter. It was the first time LSU has held any opponent scoreless for a quarter since NCAA women’s basketball switched from halves to quarters for the 2015-16 season.
Ayana Mitchell continues to be the centerpiece for the Lady Tigers.
The junior forward ranks first in the Southeastern Conference and third nationally with 15.3 rebounds per game. At FSU, Mitchell posted her fourth straight double-double this season and 15th of her career with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She became the first Lady Tiger with four straight double-doubles since LSU great Sylvia Fowles did it in the last four games of her career in 2008.
Mitchell also leads LSU with 15.8 points per game, hitting 60.0 percent from the field to lead her team and rank second in the SEC. Sophomore guard Khayla Pointer is also averaging in double figures with 10.3 points and 4.5 assists per game.
Junior guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris returned to the starting lineup at Florida State after missing several starts with an ankle injury. In her first three games this season, she shot 90.0 percent from the free throw line, ranking second in the SEC.
Little Rock is 2-2 following a 61-40 loss on Tuesday to Texas A&M. Three players are averaging in double figures for the Lady Trojans, led by senior forward Ronjanae DeGray (12.3 points per game). Junior guard Kyra Collier and sophomore forward Teal Battle are averaging 11.5 and 11.0 points per game, respectively, while senior forward Raeyana DeGray leads the team with 5.8 rebounds per contest.
LSU is 4-1 against Little Rock, including a 56-37 victory last season in Little Rock.
After this game, LSU hosts Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at 6 p.m. Thursday, then welcomes McNeese State on Dec. 11.