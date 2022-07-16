Aleia Hobbs began her quest for an individual world championships medal Saturday when she got through her heat of the 100 meters in Eugene, Oregon.
Hobbs, a New Orleans native and former LSU star who ran second at the USA championships last month to earn her berth in the worlds, won her heat with a time of 11.04 seconds to move on.
The top three finishers in each of the seven heats held Saturday automatically earned spots in the semis, which are set for 7:33 p.m. Sunday (CNBC). The final is at 9:50 p.m. (NBC).