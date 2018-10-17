It may not be high-flying, but LSU's offense is nothing if not consistent.

Through seven games to start the year -- and a 6-1 start -- the Tigers offense has gained the exact same number of yards on the ground and through the air: 1,415.

Joe Burrow has led the offense, completing only 53.3 percent of his passes but making them count in crunch time. He's thrown six touchdowns and just two interceptions on 195 passing attempts. The only other pass thrown this season was an ill-fated fake punt against Auburn tossed by Zach Von Rosenberg.

On the ground, it's been much more of a committee. Ten players have carried the ball this season, with senior Nick Brossette leading the way. He's accrued 640 yards on a team-leading 134 carries. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is second with 89 rushes for 475 yards. Burrow, the only other player with double-digit carries, has chipped in 242 yards on 58 runs.

Balance, skewed toward the run game, isn't out of the ordinary for LSU in recent years, however. In 2017, the Tigers threw for 2,645 yards and ran for 2,699 yards with current Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice anchoring that group.

The year before, rushing outpaced receiving by quite a bit, with the team passing for just 2,281 yards compared to 2,796 yards rushing. That team was anchored by current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette as well as Guice.

The last time an LSU team had more passing yards than rushing yards was 2013 with Zach Mettenberger. That team, featuring current NFL stars Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, passed for 3,263 yards compared to 2,630 yards rushing.

The current LSU squad, fresh off an upset of previously unbeaten Georgia at Tiger Stadium, faces Mississippi State on Saturday. They're off the following week before a showdown with No. 1 Alabama.