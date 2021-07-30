By the standards he set in 2019, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. had an off year in 2020.

He missed the season opener against Mississippi State after becoming “acutely ill” the night before the game. He had just 27 tackles and didn’t record an interception after picking off six passes in the Tigers’ drive to the national championship.

There is no question, though, that big things are expected of Stingley going into his junior season. A scan of college football’s preseason award watch lists says that Stingley is regarded as one of the best players in the nation.

Stingley made his fifth watch list Friday when he was one of 35 players named to the list for the Walter Camp Award, like the Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award given annually to the nation’s most outstanding player.

Stingley also made the watch lists for the Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year), the Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back), the Bronko Nagurski Award (best defensive player) and the Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player).

The only award watch list that Stingley was eligible for and didn’t make was the one for the Maxwell Award; LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte made that one. There is no preseason watch list for the Heisman Trophy.

LSU players made 12 of the 13 preseason watch lists, only missing out on the one for the Ray Guy Award (best punter).

The Tigers open the season Sept. 4 against UCLA in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

+2 Derek Stingley Jr. makes Hornung Award watch list; LSU's Damone Clark on Wuerffel Trophy list After wowing LSU fans with his play at cornerback and as a punt returner the past two seasons, Derek Stingley Jr. may get some snaps at wide r…

LSU PLAYERS ON PRESEASON WATCH LISTS

Maxwell Award (Outstanding player): WR Kayshon Boutte

Bednarik Award (Defensive player of the year): CB Derek Stingley Jr., CB Eli Ricks

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Biletnikoff Award (Outstanding receiver): Kayshon Boutte

Rimington Trophy (Center): Liam Shanahan

Butkus Award (Linebacker): Damone Clark

Jim Thorpe Award (Defensive back): CB Derek Stingley Jr., CB Eli Ricks

Bronco Nagurski Trophy (Defensive player of the year): CB Derek Stingley Jr., CB Eli Ricks

Outland Trophy (Best interior lineman): G Ed Ingram

Lou Groza Award (Best place-kicker): Cade York

Ray Guy Award (Best punter): None

Paul Hornung Award (Most versatile player): CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Wuerffel Trophy (Community service): LB Damone Clark

Walter Camp Award (Most outstanding player): CB Derek Stingley Jr.