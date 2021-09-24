SEC Power Rankings

With the arrival of fall — and the much-appreciated cooler temperatures that accompany it — comes the final weekend of the first month of the college football season. While we've already had the first big game of the SEC season with Alabama's 31-29 win over Florida last weekend, we get another early-season showdown this week. In a battle of 3-0 teams, No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arkansas begin their quest for an SEC West title in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. A&M nearly stumbled two weeks ago, but pulled out a three-point win over Colorado. On the same day, few people believed that Arkansas could take down then-No. 15 Texas. But the Razorbacks rolled the Longhorns and vaulted into the rankings for the first time in five years to get to where we are this week. It's just one of five league games this week, the busiest so far for SEC teams, with two other intriguing matchups on the card — LSU's must-have game at Mississippi State, and Kentucky, another 3-0 club, visiting South Carolina. As always, enjoy.

Sheldon Mickles

1. ALABAMA

RECORD: 3-0

PRV. RANK: 1

THIS WEEK: vs. Southern Miss, 6:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

LINE: Alabama by 45

STORYLINE: Alabama is still a near-unanimous No. 1 in the polls despite its close call with Florida in The Swamp last week. But it'll likely take a loss to knock the Crimson Tide off its perch at the top, which is what you would expect for the reigning national champions. It's not happening this week.

2. GEORGIA

RECORD: 3-0

PRV. RANK: 2

THIS WEEK: at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

LINE: Georgia by 35

STORYLINE: Let's face it, Georgia really shouldn't be No. 2 in these rankings, or in the national polls for that matter. But Bama is doing just enough to keep Georgia from climbing into the top spot. Vanderbilt won't be much of a distraction for the Bulldogs, who just have to stay focused until the Tide trips.

3. TEXAS A&M

RECORD: 3-0

PRV. RANK: 3

THIS WEEK: vs. Arkansas (at Arlington, Texas), 2:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS

LINE: Texas A&M by 5

STORYLINE: With a close call against Colorado behind it, Texas A&M desperately needed a breather last week and the Aggies got it in a shutout of New Mexico. Now things get a little stickier for A&M, which has to try and take down an Arkansas team that is playing with a heap of momentum since its belting of Texas.

4. OLE MISS

RECORD: 3-0

PRV. RANK: 5

THIS WEEK: Open date

TV: NA

LINE: NA

STORYLINE: Ole Miss has this schedule thing figured out. First, you play Tulane and hammer the Green Wave in complete fashion, then you get a week off to recuperate and relax for your next game. The rest and relaxation can't hurt because the game with top-ranked Alabama will be the biggest in a long time for the Rebels.

5. FLORIDA

RECORD: 2-1

PRV. RANK: 4

THIS WEEK: vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN

LINE: Florida by 19

STORYLINE: Florida came agonizingly close to knocking off No. 1 Alabama last week with a failed two-point try with three-plus minutes left being the difference. The Gators did almost everything right but still lost. This week, they'll want to take out their frustrations on someone — and Tennessee is it.

6. KENTUCKY

RECORD: 3-0

PRV. RANK: 6

THIS WEEK: at South Carolina, 6 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN2

LINE: Kentucky by 5

STORYLINE: After ripping UL-Monroe in its opener, Kentucky's had a couple of testers in its past two outings. The Wildcats began SEC play with a seven-point win over Missouri, then trailed Tennessee-Chattanooga in the fourth quarter before pulling out a 28-23 win. Now the Wildcats have to contend with a road trip for the first time this season.

7. ARKANSAS

RECORD: 3-0

PRV. RANK: 7

THIS WEEK: vs. Texas A&M (at Arlington, Texas), 2:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS

LINE: Texas A&M by 5

STORYLINE: Aside from trashing Texas, which was a satisfying win without a doubt for Arkansas, we still don't know if the Razorbacks are for real. Their offense has been top-notch, but it is definitely going to have to be on point against a Texas A&M defense that is one of the best in the FBS ranks.

8. AUBURN

RECORD: 2-1

PRV. RANK: 8

THIS WEEK: vs. Georgia State, 3 p.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

LINE: Auburn by 27

STORYLINE: After two laughers against Akron and Alabama State, in which Auburn scored 60 points in each game, the Tigers put up a good fight on the road against Penn State. This game gives them another chance to gain momentum going into their eight-game SEC gauntlet, which begins next week at LSU.

9. LSU

RECORD: 2-1

PRV. RANK: 10

THIS WEEK: at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN

LINE: LSU by 2½

STORYLINE: OK, like it or not, LSU has come to a fork in the road of its season. If the Tigers can't stop Mike Leach's "Air Raid" offense, they could be facing a tough road with the next four games coming against Auburn, at Kentucky, Florida and at Ole Miss. That isn't exactly McNeese State and Central Michigan.

10. MISSISSIPPI STATE

RECORD: 2-1

PRV. RANK: 8

THIS WEEK: vs. LSU, 11 a.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN

LINE: LSU by 2½

STORYLINE: If not for a horrid call in its matchup with Memphis, Mississippi State would be 3-0 going into what Bulldogs fans are thinking is a huge ball game. State has to believe it has the goods to make life miserable for LSU's pass defense for the second year in a row and take another bite out of the Tigers.

11. MISSOURI

RECORD: 2-1

PRV. RANK: 11

THIS WEEK: at Boston College, 11 a.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN2

LINE: Missouri by 1½

STORYLINE: It's interesting to note that Missouri is a slight favorite in this game, with most odds having the Tigers winning by three points or less. Yet, ESPN's Football Power Index gives Boston College a 72.4% chance of winning, probably because the Eagles are playing this one in Chestnut Hill.

12. TENNESSEE

RECORD: 2-1

PRV. RANK: 13

THIS WEEK: at Florida, 6 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN

LINE: Florida by 19

STORYLINE: Tennessee has sandwiched wins against Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech around a loss to Pittsburgh. At this point, the preliminaries are over for the Vols with a visit to The Swamp. Scoring hasn't been a real problem for Josh Heupel's team, but Tennessee might find that a challenge against an angry Florida bunch.

13. SOUTH CAROLINA

RECORD: 2-1

PRV. RANK: 12

THIS WEEK: vs. Kentucky, 6 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN2

LINE: Kentucky by 5

STORYLINE: South Carolina coach Shane Beamer joked last Saturday that Georgia had 100 five-star recruits on defense when the Bulldogs rocked the Gamecocks. Well, Kentucky doesn't have nearly that many, so Carolina could have a shot at taking down Kentucky for its first league win under its rookie coach. Right?

14. VANDERBILT

RECORD: 1-2

PRV. RANK: 14

THIS WEEK: vs. Georgia, 11 a.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

LINE: Georgia by 35

STORYLINE: Vanderbilt won for the first time since 2019 two weeks ago, but the Commodores couldn't build on it against Stanford last week. So for its SEC opener, Vandy gets to play Georgia. According to ESPN, the Bulldogs have a 98.9% chance of winning. The Commodores can only hope they come out of it healthy.