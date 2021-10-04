After hosting three straight night games, LSU will play Florida at 11 a.m. when it returns to Tiger Stadium.
The game will be broadcast Oct. 16 on either ESPN or CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The networks will make a decision after games this weekend.
LSU had been selected for nighttime kickoffs in five of its six other games so far this season, the lone exception a morning kick at Mississippi State.
But after losing to Auburn, LSU sits at 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC before it travels to No. 16 and undefeated Kentucky this weekend.
The Wildcats just beat Florida, dropping the Gators to 3-2 and 1-2 in the SEC. Florida plays Vanderbilt this weekend.