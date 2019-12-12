In the 81-year history of the Maxwell Award, handed out to college football's most outstanding player, no LSU Tiger had ever won it. Joe Burrow has officially changed that.

The quarterback for the nation's top team was handed the award to close out ESPN's College Football Awards Ceremony, capping off a night that also saw him become the first Davey O'Brien Award in program history, which acknowledges the nation's top quarterback.

He was also named as the recipient of the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.

Burrow, who is also a prohibitive favorite to earn LSU's second-ever Heisman Trophy this weekend, is the 12th player from an SEC school to land the award. The other players nominated were Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

The past SEC winners include: Georgia RB Charley Trippi (1946); Georgia RB Herschel Walker (1982); Florida QB Danny Wuerffel (1996); Tennessee QB Peyton Manning (1997); Ole Miss QB Eli Manning (2003); Florida QB Tim Tebow (2007 & 2008); Auburn QB Cam Newton (2010); Alabama QB AJ McCarron (2013); Alabama RB Derrick Henry (2015); and Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa (2018).

But Burrow was just one of LSU's star-studded team to be lauded at the award ceremony, with safety Grant Delpit landed the Jim Thorpe Award honoring the nation's top defensive back and Ja'Marr Chase winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award to honor the nation's top receiver.

Tigers coach Ed Orgeron was also honored as the winner of the Home Depot College Football Coach of the Year Award.

Burrow adds the award to his his already stuffed trophy case, just hours after he earned another prestigious odd as the winner of the Associated Press Player of the Year award. He'd already earned nods for the SEC Player of the Year award, as well as the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award.

His record-setting season, with at least one more game to play, has left marks in both the LSU and SEC record books that will be difficult to touch again. He set new LSU records for passing yards, touchdowns and completions with several games remaining in the season. After the title victory over Georgia, Burrow has has accrued 4,715 passing yards and 48 total touchdowns to go with another 289 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

He is also on pace to set a new NCAA record for completion percentage in a single season, currently siting at 77.9%. He's more than a full percentage point clear of former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy, who currently holds the record with his mark of 76.7% in 2008.

Joe Burrow named AP Player of the Year in landslide, LSU's first-ever winner LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is The Associated Press college football player of the year in a landslide vote.