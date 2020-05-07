Joe Burrow didn't land with any other former LSU stars in Cincinnati, but it won't take him long to run into them as his rookie season gets rolling.

In fact, 13 of the 16 opponents the Bengals face this season feature at least one teammate Burrow played alongside in Baton Rouge over the past two seasons.

That run will start with the Los Angeles Chargers in the Bengals season-opener. The Chargers signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko as an undrafted free agent -- one of six LSU players to sign deals quickly after the draft.

The NFL released schedules for all 32 NFL teams on Thursday.

There were 14 total LSU players picked in the draft itself, tying the NFL record since the league shifted to its current format. They join a host of former Tigers already in the NFL, including another three drafted in 2019 and a handful of additional UDFAs.

Note: This reflects members of LSU's 2018 and 2019 teams on NFL rosters as of May 7. Rosters may change by the time these teams play.

See schedule below:

WEEK 1

GAME : Los Angeles Chargers at Bengals

: Los Angeles Chargers at Bengals Former LSU teammate : Breiden Fehoko, DL

: Breiden Fehoko, DL Other notable former LSU players: Trai Turner, OL

WEEK 2 & 7

GAME : Bengals vs Cleveland Browns (2)

: Bengals vs Cleveland Browns (2) Former LSU teammates : Grant Depit, S; Jacob Phillips, LB; Greedy Williams, CB

: Grant Depit, S; Jacob Phillips, LB; Greedy Williams, CB Other notable LSU players: Odell Beckham Jr., WR; Jarvis Landry, WR

WEEK 4

GAME : Jaguars at Bengals

: Jaguars at Bengals Former LSU teammates : K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE

: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE Other notable former LSU players: Leonard Fournette, RB; DJ Chark, WR

WEEKS 5 & 17

GAME : Baltimore Ravens vs Bengals (2)

: Baltimore Ravens vs Bengals (2) Former LSU teammates: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

WEEK 8

GAME : Tennessee Titans at Bengals

: Tennessee Titans at Bengals Former LSU teammates: Kristian Fulton, CB

WEEKS 10 & 15

GAME : Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers (2)

: Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers (2) Former LSU teammates: John Battle, S; Garrett Brumfield, OL

WEEK 11

GAME : Bengals at Washington Redskins

: Bengals at Washington Redskins Former LSU teammates : Saahdiq Charles, OT; Thaddeus Moss, TE

: Saahdiq Charles, OT; Thaddeus Moss, TE Other notable former LSU players: Derrius Guice, RB

WEEK 12

GAME : New York Giants at Bengals

: New York Giants at Bengals Former LSU teammates: Derrick Dillon, WR

WEEK 13

GAME : Bengals at Miami Dolphins

: Bengals at Miami Dolphins Former LSU teammates : Blake Ferguson, LS

: Blake Ferguson, LS Other notable former LSU players: Davon Godchaux, DT

Burrow set numerous records en route to guiding the Tigers to its first title since 2007.

But it won't only be LSU teammates Burrow can reconnect. Before playing for LSU, Burrow started his collegiate career at Ohio State, not far from his hometown of Athens, Ohio.

Of the three teams on the Bengals' schedule that don't feature a former LSU teammate -- the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans -- all three feature a player Burrow shared a roster with at Ohio State.

Burrow could also potentially have a showdown with Redskins second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins. It was Haskins who beat out Burrow in a competition for the Buckeyes quarterback job that led to his decision to transfer to LSU.

And there could be another showdown with a familiar quarterback when Cincinnati heads to Miami.

The Dolphins drafted former Alabama standout Tua Tagovailoa in the first round of April's draft. It's unclear if Tagovailoa, who sustained a serious, season-ending hip injury in November, will play this season.