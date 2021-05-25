Longtime LSU gymnastics assistant Bob Moore, who has coached an NCAA-record nine national vault champions, is calling it a career.
Moore announced his retirement Tuesday after 33 seasons as a Division I coach. He spent the past 22 years on LSU's staff after coaching five years at Auburn and six at Florida.
During his time at LSU, Moore’s vault teams were the most consistent in the nation in recording 17 top-10 finishes in the national rankings in that event.
His vaulters finished in the top five in 13 of his 22 seasons — leading the nation in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.
A Birmingham, Alabama, native and 1976 graduate of Samford University, the 67-year-old Moore received one of the highest honors in his profession when he was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Region 8 Hall of Fame in 2011.
“What a ride it’s been,” he said in a news release. “I have been so blessed to work with such incredible young women over the years. They have taught me so much and all of them are like daughters to me."
LSU coach Jay Clark, who joined D-D Breaux's staff in 2013, worked closely with Moore for the past nine seasons and said his presence on a daily basis will be missed.
“It has been a pleasure to work with Bob over these last nine years,” Clark said. “Beyond coaching, he truly is a great friend Those who know him know his warmth and kindness to others is second to none.
"His years of service and tremendous success with this program should be celebrated, and I look forward to honoring his hall of fame career in the coming weeks and months.”
While a member of the LSU staff, Moore's vaulters won seven NCAA championships and eight Southeastern Conference titles.
They combined for 54 all-America honors, 21 All-SEC selections and posted 21 perfect 10.0 scores.
Susan Jackson, Ashleigh Clare-Kearney and Ashleigh Gnat all finished as the nation’s top-ranked performer on vault during their careers.
Jackson and Clare-Kearney were joined by Haleigh Bryant, Kennedi Edney and Rheagan Courville as national champions under Moore's tutelage.
Courville and Edney both won two NCAA titles in the event for Moore, who coached two NCAA vault champions before joining Breaux's staff in 2000.
Moore also coached a 10th national vault champion while working in the junior college ranks.