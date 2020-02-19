LSU coach Nikki Fargas wasn’t looking for a game defined as a learning experience last Sunday, not with No. 1 South Carolina on the docket at 6 p.m. Thursday.
But that was just what the Tigers got in a disappointing 65-60 upset loss at Auburn, a team that was 9-13 and 2-9 going in.
LSU missed a chance to carry some momentum into South Carolina and set itself up to score at least some style points against the 25-1 Gamecocks, who have won 17 consecutive games and average 83.2 points per game.
The only choice now is to forget the loss and remember the lesson.
“This group has a mindset of ‘let’s learn from whatever we just went through, good or bad,' ” Fargas said. “Let’s be better because of it. If we can we’ll be able to compete against a very good team.”
Said LSU senior guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris: “You have to shake back immediately. It’s a loss we obviously didn’t want. We can’t dwell on it because we have No. 1 in the country coming up.”
The loss was particularly disconcerting because it came after one of LSU’s best victories, a 75-65 win over Tennessee. Tigers up and down the roster contributed in all phases of the game.
At Auburn, LSU had a recurrence of their perimeter shooting woes as the outside shooters connected on only 9 of 33 field goal attempts. LSU had seven turnovers in the second quarter and scored only nine points to trail by 11 at halftime.
“Auburn’s defensive effort really disrupted us, especially in the second quarter,” Fargas said. “We had seven of our 11 first half turnovers in the second quarter. You can’t give away possessions.”
LSU has also struggled on the offensive boards since the loss of senior forward Ayana Mitchell, who was adept at scoring off putbacks. Fargas said forward Faustine Aifuwa has stepped up and played better but needs more support. Aifuwa matched her career high with 20 points and added 10 rebounds.
South Carolina has no issues with spreading out the burden. All five starters have started every game and four of them average in double figures, led by freshman post player Aliyah Boston (13.2). Point guard Tyasha Harris averages 12.1 points and 5.4 assists.
The Gamecocks only loss came to Indiana, 71-57, in November. They are three years removed from an NCAA title and appear to be poised for another.
“South Carolina is playing some fabulous basketball. They’re fun to watch. They’ve got a lot of the pieces to the puzzle to go for another championship. They’ve got size in the post, experience at the point with Harris coming back a rookie post player Boston is not playing like a rookie.”
“When you play a team like that, you can’t leave it up to one or two players. Everybody on the floor has got to be in sync, feel the responsibility of guarding the ball and their area. Then you have to keep them off the boards because they are a great rebounding team. We have to attack downhill and be physical.”