LSU free safety John Battle was dressed out and ran through drills before kickoff Saturday night against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Ed Orgeron said that Battle, who is injured, would only play in emergency.
Starting defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko was dressed in sweats and will not play, as Orgeron said Thursday. Fehoko played against Alabama with a heavy wrap on his left arm, which he was worn since the Mississippi State game Oct. 20 when he sat out.
LSU outside linebackers Dantrieze Scott and Travez Moore were not at pregame warmups.
Battle, the Tigers' fifth-leading tackler with 37, suffered an apparent ankle injury on the first play of LSU's 29-0 loss to Alabama Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
Todd Harris replaced Battle against the Crimson Tide, and he led the team with 12 total tackles and forced the first interception of the season off Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Battle, a 6-foot-2, 206-pound senior from Hallandale, Florida, has started in every game except Louisiana Tech on Sept. 22 — when the Tigers won 38-21 while surrendering 330 passing yards.
Arkansas has the nation's 95th-ranked pass offense under first-year head coach Chad Morris, averaging 202.4 passing yards per game.
The starting offensive line in warmups was the following:
- LT Saahdiq Charles
- LG Garrett Brumfield
- C Lloyd Cushenberry
- RG Damien Lewis
- RT Austin Deculus