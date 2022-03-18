Amid the backdrop of March Madness, the Southeastern Conference Championships is the perfect gymnastics meet to match the times.

“It’s a precursor to the national championships,” LSU coach Jay Clark said, “and in some ways its more difficult. It’s a one-shot deal. The rivalries are more intense.

“I understand the national championship has more weight. But for our schools and the passion in our league, it’s a big deal.”

The SEC’s eight teams will compete in two sessions. Seeds 5-8 — Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas and Georgia — compete in Session I at 2:30 p.m. at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Seeds 1-4 — Florida, LSU, Auburn and Alabama — take to the floor at 7 p.m.

Both sessions will be shown on the SEC Network.

Until the SEC began to recognize a regular-season champion in 2017 – with former LSU coach D-D Breaux a major proponent – the SEC Championships meet was the be all, end all for determining a team champion.

Now both are on more similar footing, but based on tradition and other factors, the championship meet may still mean more.

“This meet is every equal if not more (important) than the regular season” title, Clark said. “It’s the only time we get on the same neutral floor with all the same teams with the same judges.”

The Tigers have been queens or queenmakers in the SEC Championships for the past several years.

LSU won three straight SEC championship meets from 2017-19, culminating with a meet record crowd of more than 10,000 in the Smoothie King Center watching the Tigers make it a three peat. Pandemic concerns wiped out the 2020 meet, and attendance restrictions forced the 2021 championships to move from New Orleans to Huntsville, Alabama. There LSU mounted a furious rally with a 49.500 on floor and a 49.625 on vault to come up one-tenth short of Alabama, 197.875-197.775.

“They’re hungry for this,” Clark said of his team’s pursuit of another SEC championship. “They’re believing. The last couple of weeks have gone a long way to solidifying what they want to get done.”

LSU followed up a lackluster and controversial 197.500-197.450 loss to Kentucky two weeks ago with its best performance of the season: a 198.125-197.875 victory over No. 4-ranked Utah. The score propelled the Tigers to No. 5 in the national rankings based on their National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 197.735 and made LSU the No. 2 seed in the SEC meet behind No. 2 and regular-season champion Florida (198.050).

“I’m really proud of this team for the way they bounced back from a lackluster performance,” Clark said. “If you asked if last week if we needed that meet, I would have said unequivocally yes. We’ve been through a lot this year with canceled meets and injuries. A lot of teams in any sport would have folded their tents. I’m really proud of these young women and the love they have for each other, the persistence they’ve shown.”

LSU may be fielding one of its best lineups of the season with junior Kiya Johnson and sophomore Haleigh Bryant expected to compete as all-arounders. Bryant has posted all-around scores of 39.700 or better in three straight meets and Johnson has recorded perfect 10s on balance beam and floor.

Johnson won the SEC individual floor title last year with a perfect 10 as well. Bryant and fellow sophomore Elena Arenas shared the SEC vault title with 9.95s along with Alabama’s Luisa Blanco, who also won the SEC all-around title while Johnson finished second.

“We feel we will be able to put the lineup out there like we would like to have Saturday,” Clark said.

To win the SEC team or individual championships, the Tigers will have to overcome some of the nation’s best gymnasts. Auburn’s Suni Lee, the Olympic all-around gold medalist in the Tokyo Olympics, is one of the top two gymnasts nationally in the all-around and on beam and bars. Florida senior Trinity Thomas ranks in the top four nationally on beam, bars and vault. And while Kentucky’s Raena Worley will compete in the afternoon session with her team, she is the nation’s third-ranked all-arounder and has the ability to sneak away with the crown.

LSU will also likely need some strong breakthrough performances, like the career-high 9.975 to win floor the Tigers got last week from fifth-year senior Sarah Edwards.

“Sarah’s gutsy, man,” Clark said. “She’s done great floor routines in the past, but her landing and leap series are dialed in a little better than we’ve seen over the years.”

SEC Championships

Session I — 2:30 p.m. Saturday

5. Kentucky (197.250 NQS)

6. Missouri (197.190)

7. Arkansas (196.820)

8. Georgia (196.575)

Session II — 7 p.m. Saturday

1. Florida (198.050)

2. LSU (197.735)

3. Auburn (197.650)

4. Alabama (197.650)

