Peter Parrish was not seen during LSU's media viewing of spring football practice Tuesday afternoon. The redshirt freshman has not been seen in the two practice viewings since the Tigers opened up spring practice on Saturday.
Parrish is one of four scholarship quarterbacks on LSU's roster, and he entered the off-season essentially as one of three players competing for the backup spot to projected starter Myles Brennan.
Brennan took the first-team snaps in warm-ups Tuesday, true freshman TJ Finley threw second, and true freshman Max Johnson threw third.
Parrish, a former four-star for Central High in Phenix City, Alabama, signed with the Tigers in the 2019 recruiting class, and he was LSU's first high school quarterback signee in two recruiting cycles.
He led Central High to the Class 7A state championship, and his career numbers in two seasons (2,290 yards passing; 1,312 rushing in two seasons) were limited due to playing in a two-quarterback system with Tucker Melton, who signed with Bowling Green in December.
Parrish was LSU's third scholarship quarterback in 2019, a year in which he sat out and earned an additional redshirt season of eligibility.
LSU's quarterback depth is deeper than its been since Joe Burrow arrived in the spring of 2018 as a graduate transfer from Ohio State, a development that turned into a four-man quarterback competition and led to the transfers of Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron previewed his team's spring roster on Wednesday.
"Myles has been doing phenomenal in (off-season) drills," he said. "We have Max Johnson and TJ Finley. We expect those guys to be fighting and we’ll also have Peter Parrish here."
Orgeron is scheduled to speak again after Tuesday's practice.
Tight end Kole Taylor, an early enrollee from Central High in Colorado, practiced Tuesday after missing the media portion of Saturday's practice.
The 6-foot-7, 232-pound true freshman is expected to compete for playing time with senior Jamal Pettigrew during the spring, especially since five-star freshman Arik Gilbert will be missing the spring due to offseason shoulder surgery.
Taylor was the No. 16 tight end of the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, and he recorded 25 catches for 331 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.
Chasen Hines, LSU's projected starting center, ran through first-team drills with redshirt freshman Anthony Bradford.
The 6-foot-7, 355-pound Bradford is in a position battle with Southern Lab graduate Kardell Thomas, a 6-foot-3, 329-pound redshirt freshman who missed the 2019 season after undergoing ankle surgery in preseason camp.
Thomas ran through drills with second-team center Joseph Evans, who flipped this offseason to offense from defensive tackle.
Roll call
Players missing during Tuesday's media viewing of spring practice
- TE Aaron Moffitt, Jr.
- TE Stephen King, So.
Players out for the spring due to injuries
- FB Tory Carter, Sr.
- OLB Soni Fonua, Jr.
- TE Arik Gilbert, Fr.
- S Todd Harris, Jr.
Players limited during the spring due to injuries
- CB Elias Ricks, Fr.
Players missing spring football due to other sports
- S Mo Hampton (Baseball)
- S Kary Vincent (Track)
Players missing spring football for other reasons
- OT Dare Rosenthal (personal reasons)
- LB Donte Starks (indefinite suspension after arrest)