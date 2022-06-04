As Alia Armstrong warmed up for a routine practice one afternoon on an outdoor track in Corona, California, the 14-year-old sprinter spotted a trash can.
Her mother, Alicia, watched along from the side. A star hurdler at Mississippi State in the early ’90s, Alicia volunteered as the hurdles coach for her daughter’s high school track team. She knew Alia had inherited her speed, agility and quickness — but Alicia, ever a cautious, protective mother, couldn’t bear the thought of her daughter clipping a hurdle and tumbling down.
Alia played soccer and ran sprints. Until that afternoon in ninth grade.
Just for fun, Alia leapt over the trash can. She promptly received a scolding from her mother in the distance. Whether she heard her or not, Alia kept running and jumped over another trash can.
That’s when Alicia stopped, exchanged a quick glance with the school’s head track coach and got an idea.
She laid a few hurdles on the ground and instructed her daughter. Run, and as you jump, she said, pull your trail leg over the hurdle, snap your lead leg down, and land three quick steps in between the barriers.
“She literally mimicked me, like as if she got in my own body,” Alicia said. “Literally mimicked what I told her to do. It was like she was a natural.”
Seven years later, Alia is at LSU, following in her mother’s footsteps as a champion in the 100-meter hurdles. She ran a wind-aided 12.33 seconds in the event earlier this outdoor season in Austin, Texas, setting the collegiate record, and placed first in the event at both the Southeastern Conference Championships and the NCAA East Prelims.
That means she’s the favorite to win the event in the NCAA Track and Field Championships from June 9-11 in Eugene, Oregon.
She’ll also run the leadoff leg for the Tigers’ 4x100 relay team, ranked first in the SEC and third in the nation. And Alia has a good shot to advance through the USATF Championships later in June and qualify for the U.S. national team in this summer’s World Championships.
However far Alia goes, Alicia will be there with her. The elder Armstrong has missed only one of her daughter’s collegiate meets, and she already has her flight booked for the NCAA meet and the world championships.
“I feel like I’m a natural-born hurdler,” Alia said. (My mom) did all this. She had the experience, so she was able to feed all that knowledge into me and give me everything I needed to become what I am today.”
Alicia grew up in New Orleans in the ’80s and attended the old John McDonogh High School near Tremé. She followed her high school coach to Mississippi State and returned home after school to work as a New Orleans police officer.
But when Alia came along, Alicia wanted only to be a mom. She didn’t want to work weekends or holidays. She had no interest in staying put for hurricanes. And she sure wouldn’t miss the first day Alia crawled or walked. So she packed up her stuff and moved to her grandparents’ place in Los Angeles, where Alia was born.
She didn’t consider returning home until the summer of 2015, when she attended the funeral of Daryle Holloway, an NOPD cop who was shot and killed in his police cruiser by a suspect he was transporting.
“When I saw all those blue uniforms,” Alicia said, “my heart just dropped. Like, this is home.”
By then, her daughters were older, and she was still young enough to re-enter the workforce. Alicia moved her family to New Orleans East, where she resumed her duties as a cop. Alia enrolled at the uptown high school, St. Katherine Drexel Prep. After she sat out her sophomore year because of transfer rules, she took up hurdling full-time, which meant she had only two years to earn a scholarship.
Alicia again volunteered to help coach the track team, so she and Alia stayed later after practice, burning daylight, running drills, honing her technique and building on the foundation Alia set with her soccer background.
Soon enough, Alia was dusting her local competition. Alicia wanted her daughter to compete against the best and hopefully catch the eye of college scouts. On her own dime, the mother and daughter left behind the New Orleans-area tracks — Tad Gormley, Harrell, and Joe W. Brown — and drove to meets across the country to New York, New Mexico, Texas and North Carolina.
Alia would sit in the backseat, kick back and stretch out her long legs while her mom sipped coffee at the wheel.
The accolades piled up: 2018 USATF Junior Olympic Champion, 2018 New Balance Outdoors Runner Up, USATF Junior Olympic National Record Holder, 2x New Balance Nationals All-American.
“They challenged her, and that helped her get faster,” Alicia said. “And next thing you know, we had D-I schools all over the country wanting Alia.”
Alia chose LSU, and when she began running in the 2020 indoor season, her mother stepped aside and let Dennis Shaver coach her daughter. She still watches from the stands at every meet, holding her breath when Alia gets set in the blocks. She holds it for the 12 seconds of the race, whispering a tiny prayer as Alia clears each barrier.
There are no more trash cans. Just regulation-sized hurdles. That doesn't mean Alicia’s nerves, fears and anxiety — all “in one gumbo pot” of emotion — have faded. But as Alia’s hurdling skills have grown over seven years, so, too, has her mother’s confidence.
“She still ain’t done yet,” Alicia said. “That 12.33 was nice, but there’s more to come. And I been feeling that deep, deep, deep in my spirit. There’s more to come.”