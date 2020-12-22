LSU pitchers Jaden Hill and Devin Fontenot on Tuesday received 2021 Preseason All-America recognition from Collegiate Baseball. Hill was named to the first team, and Fontenot to the second team by the newspaper.
Hill, a junior right-hander from Ashdown, Arkansas, allowed just one hit in 11⅔ innings in the shortened 2020 season while recording 17 strikeouts. Opponents batted .028 (1-for-36) against Hill during the year.
Fontenot, a senior right-hander from The Woodlands, Texas, was 1-0 in 2020 with a 0.90 ERA, four walks, 17 strikeouts and four saves in 10 innings, and he ranked No. 3 in the SEC in saves.