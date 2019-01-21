In college gymnastics the score’s the thing, even when it doesn’t mean you got the win.
Despite falling to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the Southeastern Conference with last Friday’s 197.500-197.425 loss to Florida, the LSU Tigers remained No. 5 in the national rankings because of their season average.
LSU improved its average to 196.825 with its first plus-197 score of the season. The Tigers are ranked behind Oklahoma (197.625), UCLA (197.475), Florida (197.400) and Utah (197.192) and are more than a half-point ahead of No. 6 Georgia (196.258).
LSU travels to face No. 9 Alabama at 8 p.m. Friday on the SEC Network.
While the Tigers regained the services of senior McKenna Kelley against Florida after she scratched the previous week against Auburn, LSU will be without junior Ashlyn Kirby for more than a month, LSU coach D-D Breaux said Monday.
Kirby had a procedure on her meniscus in her knee last week and will need at least four weeks of rehab before possibly returning to action in six.
“We need her on bars,” Breaux said.