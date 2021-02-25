BR.airforcelsu.022021 HS 709.JPG
With a chance to extend its winning streak, LSU hosts Youngstown State on Friday night. Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 11 by Collegiate Baseball. Youngstown State is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 3-1. Youngstown State is 1-3.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Jaden Hill (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 4 IP, 0 BB, 5 SO); YS — Sr. LHP Colin Clark (0-1, 15.43 ERA, 4.2 IP, 1 BB, 4 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: While Paul Mainieri didn't say how many innings he expects LSU's pitchers to throw this weekend, he would like them to go deeper into the games than their first starts. Hill pitched four innings last weekend, an inning longer than anticipated, and if he can reach five, it will mark the first time he has pitched five innings since his freshman year. It would be a good sign as LSU stretches him toward SEC play.

