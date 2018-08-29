Jontre Kirkland was back at quarterback—at least he was mimicking Miami’s Malik Rosier on the scout team offense during the open portion of LSU’s practice Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot, 182-pound sophomore corner was a start quarterback at Lutcher High, where he led the Bulldogs to consecutive Class 3A state championships in 2015 and 2016.

Kirklin was rated the nation's No. 48 athlete in 2017 by 247Sports before eventually committing to LSU and transitioning to the defensive secondary.

Looks like Jontre Kirklin is the scout team Malik Rosier in this drill. #LSU pic.twitter.com/8FNOrVl8u7 — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 29, 2018

At Lutcher, he threw for over 7,500 yards with 147 touchdowns in his high school career; so the Tigers defense is getting a pretty decent look at Rosier's dual-threat ability.

Alexander rotates in secondary

Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning during the weekly SEC coaches teleconference that Stanford graduate transfer Terrence Alexander was being used at several different packages, including safety.

The 6-foot, 182-pound John Curtis High graduate started off Wednesday's open practice running through position drills with the safeties. That included open-field tackling drills, and cutting off ball carriers along the sideline.

On one sideline drill, Alexander knew he hadn't fully wrapped up his offender and motioned to safeties coach Bill Busch "that's on me."

"Too soft," Busch repeated to Alexander. "I know that's on you. I'm well aware."

Bill Busch says “too soft” to Terrence Alexander who motions “on me.” Busch “I know that’s on you, I’m well aware.” #LSU pic.twitter.com/stydkGofR0 — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 29, 2018

Alexander played in 40 games at Stanford, and Orgeron has repeatedly said how "valuable" an addition he is to the secondary.

Roll call

Notable missing players during the open period:

- Tight ends Foster Moreau, the team's honorable No. 18, and Thaddeus Moss, who was missing for the second consecutive day.

- Sophomore safety Eric Monroe, who is listed as the third-string free safety on the LSU depth chart.