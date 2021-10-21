BR.auburnlsu.100321 1490 bf.jpg

The LSU football team runs out onto the field for the first half at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 2, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against No. 12 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon in Oxford.

Wilson Alexander

Ole Miss 45, LSU 35

Ole Miss has one of the best quarterbacks in the country with Matt Corral, a potential Heisman Trophy candidate who leads a group averaging 43.7 points per game. LSU managed to upset Florida last weekend, but it likely won’t intercept Corral another four times. The Tigers don’t have enough to keep pace with Ole Miss’ explosive offense.

Scott Rabalais

Ole Miss 42, LSU 38

The Tigers’ victory over Florida carries much weight. And if LSU could run on the Gators, it makes you believe the Tigers can run on an Ole Miss team ranked 109th in rushing defense. But LSU allowed 42 points against Kentucky and Florida. The Rebels have a better offense than either of them. If Matt Corral plays, as expected, Ole Miss wins with a last-possession touchdown.

Sheldon Mickles

LSU 31, Ole Miss 27

Call me crazy, but I don't believe the Florida win was a fluke. Kentucky was a complete breakdown, but LSU, with a strong fourth quarter, could've beaten UCLA and Auburn. It won't be easy, but the Tigers are getting it together on the ground while the Rebels are 109th in FBS against the run. If the defense plays like it did against Florida, it's possible.

Zach Ewing

Ole Miss 41, LSU 28

The emotional bounce the Tigers received last week from knowing Ed Orgeron is coaching his last season isn't likely to last the rest of the season. The assignment this week is more difficult: Slowing down the Rebels' potent attack without several key defensive players. Besides, won't Lane Kiffin want to put on a show for his potential new employers?

