Who stops No. 1?
South Carolina, the No. 1 team in the country, dropped its first SEC game of the season to Missouri 70-69 on Dec. 30. That's the only time the Gamecocks have fallen all season. Can Dawn Staley's squad be stopped in the SEC tournament? Few teams have even made them sweat in 2022, but the LSU Tigers were one of them during a 66-60 Gamecocks' victory Jan. 6 in Baton Rouge.
Howard's last ride
Few players have been as good for the entirety of their SEC career as Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard. The senior had her streak of two consecutive SEC Player of the Year awards snapped on Tuesday when South Carolina's Aliyah Boston was honored. But that has more to do with what Boston did than what Howard didn't do. Howard averaged 20.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game this season. She is capable of carrying an average 15-11 Kentucky squad to some upsets.
Life on the bubble
The SEC tournament means more to some programs than others. If LSU or South Carolina fall, no big deal. Their résumés are sparkling. But for the likes of Kentucky, Missouri and Mississippi State, this week means everything. Those are the three SEC teams hanging onto the NCAA tournament bubble. ESPN's Charlie Creme has Kentucky as one of the last four byes, Missouri as one of the last four in, and Mississippi State as one of the first four out of the field.
Tennessee looks for traction
Coach Kellie Harper has done a marvelous job restoring some of the luster that the Tennessee Lady Vols have lost in the years since Pat Summitt stepped down. The third-year coach is 60-25 at her alma mater, and Tennessee started this season 18-1 before suffering through a 4-6 stretch to close the regular season. Will the last five minutes of Sunday's game against LSU, when the Lady Vols nearly erased a 15-point deficit before falling 57-54, return the team's momentum?
Blair's swan song
Texas A&M coach Gary Blair coached in his first SEC women's tournament in 1994 as the leader of the Arkansas program. He will coach in his last one this week with the Aggies. The 76-year-old will retire at season's end, which will happen in Nashville, Tennessee, unless the Aggies spring a surprise and win the whole thing to earn an automatic NCAA bid. The 14-14 Aggies have disappointed, finishing tied for 12th place after being picked behind only South Carolina in the preseason.