The LSU-Florida game is shaping up to be the biggest of the season thus far: a top 10 matchup between LSU's striking offense and Florida's rising defense.

ESPN's College GameDay is already setting up shop, and tailgates are clearing grocery stores for food and drinks. Check out the official schedule of all the events happening before the LSU-Florida game:

Headed to campus on Saturday? Bookmark the times of interest for LSU-Florida!



8 a.m.: ESPN's College GameDay, live (LSU Quad)

9 a.m.: CST's LSU Gameday Live Pregame Show (PMAC Ramp)

2 p.m.: Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium) and Cou-yon's Tiger One Village, with the Chase Tyler Band (front of PMAC)

5 p.m.: LSU Sports Radio Pregame Show

5:15 p.m.: LSU walks down "Victory Hill" with former LSU football alumni

5:22 p.m.: Band comes down "Victory Hill"

6:48 p.m.: SOCOM Para-Commandos parachute game ball into Tiger Stadium

6:54 p.m.: Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

7:05 p.m.: LSU intro video

7:06 p.m.: Guest Captains (Warren Rabb, Matt Mauck, Matt Flynn)

7:10 p.m.: Kickoff: LSU vs. Florida

First quarter presentation: Return of former #18's