Writers compiling bowl projections are slowly coming around to the idea that LSU could be a national semifinal contender. Most are still clinging to their original four picks in the College Football Playoff: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma. But two, SaturdayDownSouth.com’s Jim Tomlin and CollegeSportsMadness.com, have LSU in the CFP, the former in the Fiesta Bowl, the latter in the Peach. The rest have LSU split between the Sugar (nine picks) and Orange (four picks) bowls. The one long-time bowl projection for LSU in the CFP, SI.com’s Michael Shapiro, switched LSU from the Fiesta to the Sugar Bowl in the wake of the Tigers’ 42-28 win over Florida. Surprising. The question seems to be whether LSU could make the CFP even if it goes 11-1 with a loss at Alabama. That’s unknowable right now, but the prospect of four unbeaten conference champions making it may be more unlikely.

The projections

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Orange Bowl vs. North Carolina

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

CollegeFootballNews.com: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal) vs. Clemson

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia

Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel: Orange Bowl vs. West Virginia

Jake Rill, BleacherReport.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Michael Shapiro, SI.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Erick Smith, USA Today: Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal) vs. Clemson

Bowl guide

Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Atlanta (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN)

Orange Bowl: 7 p.m., Dec. 30, Miami (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m., Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)

