Writers compiling bowl projections are slowly coming around to the idea that LSU could be a national semifinal contender. Most are still clinging to their original four picks in the College Football Playoff: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma. But two, SaturdayDownSouth.com’s Jim Tomlin and CollegeSportsMadness.com, have LSU in the CFP, the former in the Fiesta Bowl, the latter in the Peach. The rest have LSU split between the Sugar (nine picks) and Orange (four picks) bowls. The one long-time bowl projection for LSU in the CFP, SI.com’s Michael Shapiro, switched LSU from the Fiesta to the Sugar Bowl in the wake of the Tigers’ 42-28 win over Florida. Surprising. The question seems to be whether LSU could make the CFP even if it goes 11-1 with a loss at Alabama. That’s unknowable right now, but the prospect of four unbeaten conference champions making it may be more unlikely.
The projections
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Orange Bowl vs. North Carolina
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
CollegeFootballNews.com: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia
CollegeSportsMadness.com: Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal) vs. Clemson
Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia
Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel: Orange Bowl vs. West Virginia
Jake Rill, BleacherReport.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Michael Shapiro, SI.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Erick Smith, USA Today: Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor
Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal) vs. Clemson
Bowl guide
Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Atlanta (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN)
Orange Bowl: 7 p.m., Dec. 30, Miami (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m., Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)