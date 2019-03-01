An NCAA rules committee has proposed two major rule changes that would have had major impacts during LSU's football season in 2018.
The NCAA Football Rules Committee, led by Stanford head coach David Shaw, proposed changes to the targeting rule that raises the standard for reviewing targeting penalties and it would also provide harsher punishments for players who commit targeting more than once in a season.
The committee also proposed a tweak to the overtime rules that would go into effect once teams reached a fifth overtime.
Before those rules would be officially adopted, they must be reviewed and approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which is scheduled to review the proposals April 17.
Under the current targeting rules, if a player commits targeting, he will be ejected for two halves — the one in which is already in progress, and the following half, even if it is the first half of the next game.
The proposed rule change says that a player who receives a second targeting foul in the same season would be additionally suspended for the entirety of the team's next game.
The second part of the targeting proposal attempts to eliminate ambiguity in instant replay for targeting. If instant replay officials cannot find all the elements of targeting upon review, the proposal said, then the replay official will overturn the targeting foul.
A debate over a controversial targeting call swept across Louisiana in late October, when star Tigers linebacker Devin White was ejected for targeting during the second half of the Mississippi State game, forcing him to sit out the first half of a top-5 matchup with Alabama on Nov. 3.
"The instant replay review changes will ensure that when a player is disqualified, it is clearly warranted," NCAA secretary-rules editor Steve Shaw said in a released statement.
The committee also proposed a tweak to the overtime rules.
Once a game reaches a fifth overtime, the proposal said, teams would run alternating 2-point plays, instead of starting another drive at the opponent's 25-yard line.
"This recommendation is being made to limit the number of plays from scrimmage and to bring the game to a conclusion," the proposal said.
The proposal also includes a two-minute rest period after the second and fourth overtimes.
The proposal is almost certainly in response to LSU's 74-72, seven-overtime loss at Texas A&M in the 2018 regular season finale, a game that lasted 4 hours, 53 minutes and included a total of 197 plays — 50 in overtime.
Instead of changing the entire format of the overtime period, the committee suggested a more moderate change for rare occasions.
"The NCAA overtime rules continue to be very popular with our fans and coaches," Shaw said. "This change impacts only a small number of our contests but will eliminate plays from long overtime games."
The committee's proposed amendment to the targeting rule closely aligns with the suggestions that were made at the American Football Coaches Association convention in early January.
A large group of head coaches within the AFCA, which included Stanford's Shaw, agreed that players who committed targeting multiple times in a season should be punished further and that the penalty should move toward a model that is less harsh on players who commit the penalty without malicious intent.
The AFCA has no legislative power within the NCAA, but makes recommendations to the NCAA and its member universities.
Ejecting players for borderline calls, AFCA executive director Todd Berry said then, is something that is "not fair" and can be prevented.
"For them to be eliminated from the game on something that many would question whether it's the right call or not, we think that's pretty severe," Berry said.
However, the NCAA rules committee's proposal did not include the AFCA's suggestion to split the targeting penalty into two categories:
- Targeting 1: A less severe penalty for a non-malicious, incidental violation of the targeting rule, which could include a 15-yard penalty
- Targeting 2: A more severe penalty for a malicious violation of the targeting rule, which could include one-game suspensions and even multiple-game suspensions for repeat offenders
Four LSU players were ejected for targeting in 2018, and inside linebacker Jacob Phillips was ejected twice — in the first half against Southeastern, and in overtime against Texas A&M.