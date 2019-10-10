JaCoby Stevens jogged across LSU’s practice fields one day this summer and stared. As a football rotated toward a pair of teammates, Stevens slowed down, watching a matchup that has captivated him throughout the season: wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase versus cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

They leaped, fighting for the ball. Stevens gaped.

“You kind of forget you're on the field and you're playing,” said Stevens, a junior safety. “It's like you're a fan watching it.”

Since Stingley arrived on campus last winter, he and Chase have pushed each other in practice. Stingley is patient, quick and mature. Chase is physical, explosive and in the best shape of his career. Losing their one-on-one matchups feels personal.

Five games into the season, Stingley and Chase have stood out as two of the Tigers’ best players. Stingley, the freshman cornerback already considered a polished veteran, has defended 10 passes, which leads the Southeastern Conference and ranks No. 3 in the country. Chase, the sophomore wide receiver in the midst of a breakout season, leads the SEC in yards receiving per game with 112.8.

Stingley has intercepted two passes, twisting his body as he jumped to catch the balls. Chase has snagged a pass over the head of a defender in three games. They have become some of the best players at their positions in college football, and when Stingley and Chase face each other during LSU’s practices, teammates think they see two future first-round NFL draft picks.

“It’s the first thing I watch when I come in,” coach Ed Orgeron said, smiling. “I love it.”

Growing up outside New Orleans, Chase played “three flies in” with his friends. In the game, one person throws a pass toward a throng of people. The first person to catch three balls becomes the thrower, and so on. Chase played it a lot. He played basketball, too, and when he switched to football at Archbishop Rummel, he easily caught passes over defenders.

Seven months before Chase signed with LSU, he faced Stingley at one of the Tigers’ football camps. Video from the event captured by The Times-Picayune showed Chase sprinting past cornerbacks, using his advanced footwork to create separation. One defender stumbling him behind was Stingley, a rising junior at Dunham.

When Stingley participated in bowl practices before he enrolled for the spring semester, he had caught up to Chase. The first time they went for a jump ball, Chase said Stingley pulled his shoulder. Stingley caught the ball.

“He yanked my shoulder down so I couldn't jump,” Chase said. “I fell weird trying to jump for the ball. I was half down, half up. That's why it looked like he jumped way higher than me.”

“Don't listen to Ja'Marr about yanking and all that,” Stevens said. “If he doesn't catch the ball, (he thinks) it's pass interference.”

Practicing against Chase prepared Stingley for college football. Practicing against Stingley prepared Chase for his breakout season. They honed their skills against each other on LSU’s practice fields, preparing for their upcoming games. One day, Chase won. The next day, Stingley did. Chase talked smack, and Stingley smiled at him.

"It's a big competition between us, because we know each other's skill set so well," Chase said. "The more we know about each other, the harder it is for me to get open and for him to get passes blocked."

Stingley soon established himself as a starter. When LSU flew to Texas last month, the coaching staff placed him in first class, an area reserved for veterans and playmakers. He exuded focus and professionalism.

Ahead of LSU's game against No. 7 Florida on Saturday, Stingley leads LSU in pass breakups (eight), passes defended and interceptions. He dropped a few picks at the beginning of the season, but he has now intercepted a pass in consecutive games. Chase had promised to take him to Ruth's Chris Steak House after his first interception; he hasn’t done it yet.

“I'm going to give him some money,” Chase said. “Go by himself. I'm not doing that.”

After a mediocre freshman year — he never exceeded 100 yards in a game — Chase ranks No. 5 in the country in yards receiving per game. He pulled in jump balls against defenders from Texas, Vanderbilt and Utah State, making the athletic display look routine.

“Sometimes I'm sitting on the bench watching, and (quarterback Joe Burrow) throws it up,” Stevens said. “I see who he's throwing the ball to, I'm like, 'I know that's a catch.' He proves me right every time.”

The practice matchups between Chase and Stingley have continued into the season. Every Tuesday, the Tigers hold a series of one-on-one competitions. Sometimes Stingley wins. Sometimes Chase wins. They go back-and-forth like they have all year, Chase talking smack and Stingley smiling back.

Then, on Wednesday during team meetings before practice, Orgeron shows highlights from the one-on-one drills. He loves watching Stingley and Chase, two players who have helped each other improve.

“They compete every day,” Orgeron said. “And that's what makes them better.”