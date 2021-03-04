LSU leads the country in home runs with 21 this season after the Tigers hit six during a doubleheader Wednesday.

LSU entered the day with 15 homers this season, tied for the most by the program through seven games since the Tigers hit 22 in 1997. That made LSU seventh in the country in home runs this season.

Then the Tigers hit two more home runs in their 5-4 win over Nicholls and another four while beating Southern 16-1 inside Alex Box Stadium, their third four-homer game of the year.

Freshmen accounted for five of the home runs hit Wednesday. The class has 11 this season, led by outfielder Dylan Crews, who has five.

With LSU leading the country before its series this weekend against Oral Roberts, see the rest of the top 10. (LSU has played nine games, two more than Houston or South Carolina and one more than Southern Illinois.)

1. LSU, 21

2. Houston, 20

3. South Carolina, 19

T-3. Southern Illinois, 19

5. Charlotte, 18

6. Old Dominion, 17

7. Dallas Baptist University, 16

8. Alabama, 15

T-8. Florida Atlantic, 15

10. Texas Tech, 14