SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — They were set on being the dynamic duo.
Terrace Marshall, the five-star from Parkway High, and Ja'Marr Chase, the four-star from Archbishop Rummel.
The wide receivers both put up gaudy numbers in their high school careers in Louisiana, and since the depth chart was wide open when they arrived in Baton Rouge before the 2018 season, they were both expected to make an impact early.
Chase broke out first, hauling in a 22-yard catch to the 1-yard line in the season-opener against Miami — an explosive play that eventually set LSU ahead by three scores in its 33-17 statement victory over the then-No. 8 Hurricanes.
A Chase catch near the end zone, but not in it, became an amusing trend. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound receiver caught passes from quarterback Joe Burrow within the 5 against Louisiana Tech and Rice.
"Me and Joe, we always talk about it," Chase said Sunday during Fiesta Bowl media day, the first time LSU freshmen were permitted to speak to the media. "He would make it a joke with me and say he wasn't going to throw the ball because I'm going to go out of bounds."
Can't see video below? Click here.
Chase did score on a 13-yard pass against Southeastern Louisiana, and he recorded his second touchdown of the season on a 21-yarder against Ole Miss.
"It's just something I've gotta pay attention to more," Chase said. Probably give myself more space on the sideline to get more open."
Marshall's development came more slowly. He had three catches for 20 yards through the first four games.
Then, he became a deep target for Burrow. Marshall caught a 52-yard pass against Ole Miss, which set up a touchdown, and then he caught a 37-yard pass against Georgia, which set up a field goal.
Marshall's 16 yards per catch ranks the highest among LSU receivers who have caught more than two passes.
Together, the duo has combined for 29 catches, 412 yards receiving and two touchdowns — a modest contribution to the receiving core, which was led by Justin Jefferson's 788 yards and four touchdowns.
So, how will the duo become dynamic?
The key adjustment, LSU's passing game coordinator Jerry Sullivan said, is for Chase and Marshall to learn how to get past elite college cornerbacks who are aggressively pressing on nearly every play.
It's something that offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger touched on during his Fiesta Bowl news conference Friday morning.
"That's the gateway to being a good player in these days and times," said Sullivan, 73, who spent 25 years coaching wide receivers in the NFL and teaches LSU's receivers route techniques. "You have to be able to get off the press. It's easy to run vertical routes when you get a free release.
Everybody's going to press. Pro football's transcended itself down to college. When you play the good teams, they're going to press you, and that kind of defines how good a player you become."
So, how do you get past the press?
"I teach three things about press: You have to beat the press quickly, create vertical acceleration, and then you have to develop the route and attack," Sullivan said. "It's a three-pronged transition. If you can't get off the press, you can't get a chance to get vertical and develop the route. If you can get off the press and you can get vertical, some guys can't develop the route at the time. So it's a three-fold thing that maintains itself. And they're getting there."
Can't see video below? Click here.
Chase and Marshall had to learn quickly, Sullivan said, and Marshall didn't recover 100 percent from breaking his fibula in high school until June, and Chase didn't begin practicing with LSU until August.
Another off-season with more improvement, Marshall said, pushes them closer to their overall goal.
"We're shooting for a national championship," Marshall said. "That's always going to be the goal."