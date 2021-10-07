LSU continues Southeastern Conference play Saturday night with a matchup vs. No. 16 Kentucky in Lexington. Here are the top three players to watch for the Wildcats.
1. Chris Rodriguez, running back
Few fans outside of the state of Kentucky would guess that the 224-pound Rodriguez leads the SEC in rushing yardage at the halfway mark of the season. But he sits at the top of the league and near the top of the FBS stats as his 621 yards rank fifth nationally, while his average of 124.2 yards is sixth. He also gets 6.0 yards per carry.
2. Wan'Dale Robinson, wide receiver
A smallish receiver at 5 feet, 11 inches and 185 pounds, the Nebraska transfer is tough to handle and is the 'Cats leading receiver by far with 29 catches for 467 yards and three TDs. His 16.1 average is second in the SEC among receivers with at least 25 receptions and he's third in the league with 93.4 receiving yards per game.
3. J.J. Weaver, outside linebacker
One of the ringleaders of Kentucky's defense, which is 10th nationally in fewest yards allowed, Weaver is a solid run defender and pass-rusher off the edge. A member of the SEC's All-Freshman team in 2020, he has 15 tackles so far with six stops behind the line and 3½ sacks for a unit that has allowed just 16.8 points per game.
Sheldon Mickles