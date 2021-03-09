In his debut in an LSU uniform last Nov. 26, five-star recruit Cam Thomas poured in 27 points to lead his new team to a 94-81 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
It was a sign of things to come for Will Wade's prized shooting guard, who averaged 31.5 points as a senior for national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.
Chosen Monday as the conference's freshman of the week for the fourth time, Thomas earned first-team recognition on the Coaches' All-SEC squad announced Tuesday morning.
Thomas, who scored 25 points or more in 14 of LSU's 24 games, was also on the All-Freshman team and was one of three Tigers who made the coaches' team.
We're just days away from Selection Sunday, so it's time to take another look at where the leading bracketologists see LSU in the 68-team NCAA…
Thomas was joined by sophomore forward Trendon Watford and junior point guard Javonte Smart, who were both second-team picks by the coaches.
Later Tuesday, Thomas and Watford were named to the five-man first team on the AP's All-SEC team picked by a panel of journalists who cover the league.
Following that big debut in late November, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Thomas never stopped scoring.
He's gone for 20 points or more 19 times — the most by any freshman in the country. Thomas has a current streak of 10 in a row and is averaging exactly 25.0 points a game in that stretch.
He leads the SEC in scoring and is the NCAA's top freshman scorer (fourth overall), in getting 23.1 points a game over the course of the regular season.
Thomas, the only player on Wade's roster to start all 24 games, also averages 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He shoots 41.6% from the field and 87.6% from the free-throw line.
To say its regular-season finale against Missouri on Saturday was a big one for LSU would be a huge understatement.
Watford, who was on the All-Freshman team a year ago, ranks second on the team in three important categories with 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
The 6-9 Watford is shooting 46.9% from the field and makes 70.1% of his free throws. He ranks seventh in the SEC in scoring and sixth in rebounds.
Smart is third on the LSU team in scoring at 15.8 points a game and is its leader in assists (3.9) and steals (1.3). He also gets 3.3 rebounds a game.
Smart is a 48.0% shooter in all field goals — including 43.4% from beyond the 3-point arc — and has knocked down 82.0% of his free throws.
He leads the league in 3-point accuracy and is ninth in scoring and fourth in assists.
Coaches' All-SEC team
First team
Herb Jones, Alabama
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Tre Mann, Florida
Cam Thomas, LSU
Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss
Dru Smith, Missouri
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia
Javonte Smart, LSU
Trendon Watford, LSU
D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State
Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri
AJ Lawson, South Carolina
All-Freshman team
Joshua Primo, Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sharife Cooper, Auburn
KD Johnson, Georgia
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Keon Johnson, Tennessee
Jaden Springer, Tennessee
All-Defensive team
Herb Jones, Alabama
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Abdul Ado, Mississippi State
Dru Smith, Missouri
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama
Player of the Year: Herb Jones, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sixth Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas
Defensive Player of the Year: Herb Jones, Alabama
AP All-SEC team
First team
Herb Jones, Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Cam Thomas, LSU
Trendon Watford, LSU
Second team
Tre Mann, Florida
Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri
Dru Smith, Missouri
Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama
Player of the Year: Herb Jones, Alabama
Top Newcomer: Moses Moody, Arkansas