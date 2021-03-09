In his debut in an LSU uniform last Nov. 26, five-star recruit Cam Thomas poured in 27 points to lead his new team to a 94-81 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

It was a sign of things to come for Will Wade's prized shooting guard, who averaged 31.5 points as a senior for national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.

Chosen Monday as the conference's freshman of the week for the fourth time, Thomas earned first-team recognition on the Coaches' All-SEC squad announced Tuesday morning.

Thomas, who scored 25 points or more in 14 of LSU's 24 games, was also on the All-Freshman team and was one of three Tigers who made the coaches' team.

Thomas was joined by sophomore forward Trendon Watford and junior point guard Javonte Smart, who were both second-team picks by the coaches.

Later Tuesday, Thomas and Watford were named to the five-man first team on the AP's All-SEC team picked by a panel of journalists who cover the league.

Following that big debut in late November, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Thomas never stopped scoring.

He's gone for 20 points or more 19 times — the most by any freshman in the country. Thomas has a current streak of 10 in a row and is averaging exactly 25.0 points a game in that stretch.

He leads the SEC in scoring and is the NCAA's top freshman scorer (fourth overall), in getting 23.1 points a game over the course of the regular season.

Thomas, the only player on Wade's roster to start all 24 games, also averages 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He shoots 41.6% from the field and 87.6% from the free-throw line.

Watford, who was on the All-Freshman team a year ago, ranks second on the team in three important categories with 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

The 6-9 Watford is shooting 46.9% from the field and makes 70.1% of his free throws. He ranks seventh in the SEC in scoring and sixth in rebounds.

Smart is third on the LSU team in scoring at 15.8 points a game and is its leader in assists (3.9) and steals (1.3). He also gets 3.3 rebounds a game.

Smart is a 48.0% shooter in all field goals — including 43.4% from beyond the 3-point arc — and has knocked down 82.0% of his free throws.

He leads the league in 3-point accuracy and is ninth in scoring and fourth in assists.

Coaches' All-SEC team

First team

Herb Jones, Alabama

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Tre Mann, Florida

Cam Thomas, LSU

Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss

Dru Smith, Missouri

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

Javonte Smart, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

All-Freshman team

Joshua Primo, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sharife Cooper, Auburn

KD Johnson, Georgia

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Jaden Springer, Tennessee

All-Defensive team

Herb Jones, Alabama

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Abdul Ado, Mississippi State

Dru Smith, Missouri

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama

Player of the Year: Herb Jones, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sixth Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas

Defensive Player of the Year: Herb Jones, Alabama

AP All-SEC team

First team

Herb Jones, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Cam Thomas, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

Second team

Tre Mann, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

Dru Smith, Missouri

Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama

Player of the Year: Herb Jones, Alabama

Top Newcomer: Moses Moody, Arkansas