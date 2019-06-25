LSU soccer signees Maddie Moreau and Rammie Noel scored what they hope to be one of many goals in Baton Rouge as their club team, Lafayette’s Cajun Rage, advanced to the semifinals of the U.S. Youth Soccer Regional Championship on Tuesday at BREC's Burbank Soccer Complex.
The Rage defeated Lady Lobos Premier (Collierville, Tennessee) 2-0 in the Under-19 quarterfinals.
Noel, a former Acadiana High School star scored the opening goal in the first half after getting behind the defense and slipping past the goalkeeper, and Moreau, a former St. Thomas More star, added a goal in the second half.
“I thought we had a hard-fought, successful game,” said Noel, who can play as a forward or midfielder. “I think we did pretty good as a team. We played together as one.”
It was Noel’s fifth goal, tying her for third-most in the tournament, and Moreau’s second goal through four games.
Their solid performances came less than 24 hours after LSU athletic director Scott Woodward named Debbie Hensley interim soccer coach. Hensley spent 12 years on staff as an associate head coach from 2005-2016 and replaces Brian Lee, who left for Rice after 14 seasons at LSU.
The two ladies found out about Hensley’s hire through the LSU soccer team’s GroupMe and said they both look forward to meeting Hensley and getting a chance to talk to her.
Even with the uncertainty about who was going to be the coach, Moreau and Noel both said they weren’t too worried about it. The draws to LSU were primarily off the field for both of them.
Noel plans to major in veterinarian medicine, and Moreau of playing for her home state was important to her.
“It’s a big deal, but then again it’s not really a big deal because it’s the team, not just one coach, who determines how you play,” said Moreau, Louisiana’s Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year. “The girls for me were a bigger thing for me than the head coach.”
There will be a time in the near future when Moreau and Noel get to join their new teammates at LSU, but right now, their focus still remains with their current team. With the win Tuesday, Cajun Rage moves on to play Solar West B. Williams (Fort Worth, Texas) in the semifinals at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Burbank Soccer Park.
Moreau said the team is playing well as a unit, but she needs to focus more on the fundamentals and keeping her composure on the ball. Her two goals rank second on the team behind Noel.
“I think it’s super exciting,” Moreau said. “CSC is a small club and not a lot of people know about it, and for us to have a really good team this year, it’s like a family and we all love each other. It’s a lot of our last year so it’s really special for us to come to the tournament in a great bracket and do well.”