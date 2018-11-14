LSU second team inside linebacker Patrick Queen ran through pass rush drills with the outside linebackers during Wednesday's portion of open practice, a sign that Ed Orgeron and the coaching staff are not yet done experimenting with personnel to improve the team's pass rush.
With LSU (8-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) hosting Rice (1-10, 0-7 Conference USA) Saturday at 6:30 p.m., the game provides the team opportunity to try new things.
“Obviously, we talk about ongoing skill development," Orgeron said Wednesday morning during the SEC weekly coaches teleconference. "We’re always looking to put players in the best position that they can. This has been a good week for us. It comes at a good time. And Patrick is a good football player. He’s a good stack linebacker. I call him stack linebacker, plays behind the line of scrimmage. And he can hold himself with his speed and pass rush on the edge.”
Queen, a 6-foot-2, 232-pound Livonia High graduate, has played at inside linebacker in every game this season, and he started in place of Devin White while the All-American sat out the first half of the Alabama game due to a targeting penalty.
Queen has 22 total tackles this season.
Other major notes from Wednesday's open practice:
- Safety Terrence Alexander continued to practice at first team cornerback, while starter Kristian Fulton and backup Kelvin Joseph missed practice for the third time this week. Orgeron said Monday that Fulton would be "out for a while," and he said Wednesday morning that Joseph would be "questionable" against Rice.
- Starting defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, who has an arm injury, was missing for the third consecutive practice. Orgeron said he won't play against Rice, but might return for the regular season finale at Texas A&M.
- Backup defensive end Glen Logan, who played in place of Fehoko at Arkansas, returned to practice after missing Monday and Tuesday's practice. Third team defensive end Justin Thomas was missing for a third consecutive practice.
- Second team Bench linebacker Travez Moore was missing for the third consecutive practice.