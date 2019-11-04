LSU backcourt mates Skylar Mays and Javonte Mays, a pair of Baton Rouge natives, were named Monday to the preseason All-Southeastern Conference basketball team as picked by the league's coaches.
Mays, a senior who played three seasons at University High, was named to the first team, while Smart, a former Scotlandville High School star, was on the second team.
Mays was a second-team pick on the preseason All-SEC team picked by a media panel last month prior to SEC media days.
The 16th annual coaches' All-SEC team consist of a minimum of eight players on the first and second teams. There are nine players on the first team and 11 on the second because tiesare not broken.
Also, unlike the preseason team picked by the media, the coaches do not choose a player of the year or a predicted order of finish.
LSU was one of five teams that had multiple players honored Monday; the others were Kentucky (three), Florida (two), Ole Miss (two) and Tennessee (two).
The 2020 regular season gets under way Tuesday night with eight SEC teams taking the floor.
LSU, which is the reigning SEC regular-season champion, will open its season by hosting Bowling Green at 7 p.m. Friday.
2020 Coaches All-SEC Team
First team
Kira Lewis, Alabama
Kerry Blackshear, Florida
Andrew Nembhard, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Reggie Perry, Mississippi St.
A.J. Lawson, South Carolina
Second team
Isaiah Joe, Arkansas
Austin Wiley, Auburn
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
EJ Montgomery, Kentucky
Javonte Smart, LSU
Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss
Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri
Jordan Bowden, Tennessee
Lamonte Turner, Tennessee
Savion Flagg, Texas A&M
Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt