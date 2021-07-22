Dennis Shaver remembers the first time he got a good look at JuVaughn Harrison.
It was the first day of fall practice in 2017 when Harrison, a freshman from Huntsville, Alabama, walked onto the track at Bernie Moore Stadium.
Shaver, LSU’s head track and field coach since 2005, was on a recruiting trip when Harrison visited the campus a few months earlier and hadn’t seen the 6-foot-3, 180-pound jumper in workout gear until that steamy September afternoon.
How Harrison even got there that day is a story in itself.
At the behest of one of his former athletes from his days as an assistant at Auburn, Shaver brought Harrison in for a visit after he received little interest from colleges until he won four events at the Alabama Class 6A state meet.
The tip came from former Auburn All-American sprinter Juliet Campbell, a close friend and Jamaican compatriot of JuVaughn’s mother, Georgia. Campbell also is JuVaughn's godmother.
“It’s funny because you get those calls all the time,” Shaver said recently. “It’s like, ‘You really should take a look at him because he’s going to be good.’
“I’m trying to be polite, so we said OK and brought JuVaughn in for a visit,” he said. “But I wasn’t here that day.”
LSU jumps coach Todd Lane, who had seen tape of Harrison taking second place in the high jump with a clearance of 7 feet, ½ inch at the prestigious New Balance Invitational, was intrigued enough during the visit to invite Harrison to join their program.
Harrison’s track career was just beginning to blossom after he gave up football and basketball at Columbia High School, but Shaver never would have known it from his first practice at LSU.
“I see this kid walk in and he’s nice and tall and everything, but he was walking like a 70-year-old man,” Shaver said with a laugh. “He was slump-shouldered and his back was sticking out.
“I said, ‘Oh my goodness, what are we doing? What have we gotten ourselves into?’”
Lane had an explanation, sort of.
“That’s how he walks, it’s kind of how he walks,” he recalled telling Shaver. “Coach said, ‘I don’t know about this guy. I just … look at the way the guy walks; I just don’t know.”
At that moment, it would have been easy for Shaver to question the call he received from Campbell, a four-time World championships medalist.
In time, however, her judgment would prove to be spot-on.
Nearly two years later, Harrison became the first male athlete to win the NCAA outdoor long and high jump titles in the same meet in the 98-year-history of the championships.
Then, after the 2020 NCAA indoor and outdoor meets were canceled by COVID, Harrison did it again at both championships this season before qualifying for the U.S. Olympic team in both events last month.
When Harrison competes in both jumps at the Tokyo Olympic Games next week, he’ll be the first American to do so since the great Jim Thorpe in 1912.
Harrison’s not going there just to take in the sights, he’s going there to win.
“I’m going there with the goal of winning both events,” he said after taking both titles in an eight-hour span at the U.S. Olympic Team trials. “I don’t like to lose.”
That was evident from the time he arrived on campus, Lane said, even though it took him another year to develop after a tough freshman season.
It all started to come together after that for Harrison, who went on to win the bronze medal in the U20 World championships that summer in Tampere, Finland.
He established a personal-record mark of 7-3¾ in the high jump and also was a solid ninth in the long jump at 25- ½.
That was the meet that turned the light switch on for Harrison, whom Lane said was incredibly raw with horrendous technique coming out of high school.
“We had an idea that he had pretty good skills, but how does that translate into specific stuff?” Lane said. “His first NCAA indoor and outdoor meets were disappointing, but then he went to world juniors and it was like, ‘Wow, this stuff is starting to come together.’
“It was getting close to be being a really good dinner. You know, a good dinner has to simmer for a while.”
Harrison really began to cook at the 2019 NCAA outdoor championships. He claimed the long and high jump titles in a 48-hour span and repeated at this year’s indoor and outdoor nationals.
Competing in his first U.S. national championships, he was smooth and comfortable and doubled down again.
Shortly after his historic performance there, he gave up his final year of collegiate eligibility to turn pro and received a contract from Puma.
So the first competition as a professional for Harrison, whose Twitter handle is appropriately Mr. Jumps, will come on the world’s biggest stage even though there will be no fans on hand — just a worldwide television audience.
Still, it’ll be like a dream come true for Harrison, whose college season was nearly derailed by hamstring issues and a stress reaction in his heel.
But with the help of doctors and trainers and a plan by Shaver and Lane that kept him from being overworked in the winter and spring, he’s ready to take it to the next level.
“I’m not surprised, I said from a very young age I wanted to be a professional,” he said. “I’m finally realizing my dreams. It’s a big accomplishment; it’s something I always said I would do since I was a child.”
Harrison has come a long way since he used to compete in 50-meter races against his mother Georgia, a former Alabama A&M star who specialized in the 400-meter hurdles in the mid-1990s. She was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame in 2014.
“I raced my mom plenty of times growing up,” Harrison said. “I stopped after I finally beat her, when I was 9 or 10. Competing against her definitely helped me because I thrive off competition.”
“When he was younger, I always had him on the track with me,” said Georgia Harrison, who was a volunteer assistant at Alabama A&M after exhausting her collegiate eligibility. “He was competitive and he would mimic me, but he used to run under the hurdles.”
Harrison has obviously come a long way since then.
Both Lane and Hollis Conway, the American record holder in the high jump who won two Olympic silver medals, believe he can medal in Tokyo despite his lack of international experience and competing in two very different events.
Harrison has the second-best long jump in the world this season at 27-9½, just 5¼ inches behind world leader Miltiadis Tentonglou of Greece. His best mark of 7-8¾ in the high jump is third behind co-world leaders Ilya Ivanyuk of Russia and Maksim Nedasekau of Hungary.
“What JuVaughn is doing is phenomenal,” Conway said last week. “It’s absolutely incredible, the stuff of excellence. He’s shown he can rise to the level of excellence.
“I expect him to go and do what he’s done already. Anything can happen once you get there.”
Lane agreed.
“Based on what he's done, you'd have to say he's in contention (to medal) for both,” he said.
And to think, it all started with a simple phone call.
“It’s one of those one-in-a-million calls you get,” Shaver said, “but it really worked out this time.”