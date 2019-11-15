LSU vs Ole Miss
November 16, 2019 — Oxford, Miss. (Vaught-Hemingway Stadium) — ESPN
Friday, November 15
2:30 p.m. — Team departs campus for airport
3:30 p.m. — Team departs Baton Rouge for Memphis
4:30 p.m. — Team arrives in Memphis
5:30 p.m. — Team arrives at Whispering Woods Hotel in Olive Branch, Miss.
Saturday, November 16
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. — SEC Nation live from Ole Miss campus
10 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Ole Miss campus (with Gordy Rush, Jacob Hester, Ronnie Rantz)
3:30 p.m. — Team departs hotel for Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
4 p.m. — Gates to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium open
4 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. — LSU Game Day pregame radio show live from Watermark Hotel in downtown Baton Rouge (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)
4:30 p.m. — Team arrives at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
4:35 p.m. — LSU will call opens at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Located at Gate 19)
5:30 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush)
5:54 p.m. — National Anthem
6:01 p.m. — Ole Miss takes the field
6:01:30 p.m. — LSU takes the field
6:02 p.m. — Coin toss at midfield
6:05 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Ole Miss on ESPN