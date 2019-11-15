lsumiss.102217 HS 662.JPG
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron leads his team onto the field before kickoff against Ole Miss, Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Ole Miss' Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU vs Ole Miss

November 16, 2019 — Oxford, Miss. (Vaught-Hemingway Stadium) — ESPN

Friday, November 15

2:30 p.m. — Team departs campus for airport

3:30 p.m. — Team departs Baton Rouge for Memphis

4:30 p.m. — Team arrives in Memphis

5:30 p.m. — Team arrives at Whispering Woods Hotel in Olive Branch, Miss.

Saturday, November 16

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. — SEC Nation live from Ole Miss campus

10 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Ole Miss campus (with Gordy Rush, Jacob Hester, Ronnie Rantz)

3:30 p.m. — Team departs hotel for Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

4 p.m. — Gates to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium open

4 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. — LSU Game Day pregame radio show live from Watermark Hotel in downtown Baton Rouge (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)

4:30 p.m. — Team arrives at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

4:35 p.m. — LSU will call opens at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Located at Gate 19)

5:30 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush)

5:54 p.m. — National Anthem

6:01 p.m. — Ole Miss takes the field

6:01:30 p.m. — LSU takes the field

6:02 p.m. — Coin toss at midfield

6:05 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Ole Miss on ESPN

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

