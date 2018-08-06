Lightning forced LSU football practice inside the university’s indoor facility Monday afternoon, which gave Thaddeus Moss a freebie from the southern sun on his first day back from Canton, Ohio.
Ed Orgeron had let the sophomore tight end leave town this past weekend to introduce his father, Randy Moss, into the NFL Hall of Fame.
So there Moss was, shoulder pad sleeves tucked in, working on footwork drills with the rest of the tight end group, which included: senior Jacorey Washington, new No. 18 Foster Moreau, freshman Aaron Moffitt, freshman Zach Sheffer, freshman Jansen Mayea and freshman Stephen King.
Other significant notes from today's practice:
- Sophomore Myles Brennan got the first snaps at quarterback today, followed by Justin McMillan, Lowell Narcisse and Ohio State grad transfer Joe Burrow. The quarterbacks ran through speed option drills with the running backs, and then worked on quick horizontal passes after snapping from under center.
- Safeties coach Bill Busch ran the defensive backs through open-field tackling drills, which provoked some pad-popping.
Can't see video below? Click here.
- The numbers missing on the field were freshman linebacker Damone Clark, senior offensive lineman Justin Mikush and freshman linebacker Micah baskerville.
- First-year offensive line coach James Cregg shouted "Steer! Steer!" while working his position group through double-team and cut-block drills. At one point, Cregg told freshman offensive tackle Cameron Wire (6-7, 294) "you're athletic enough," "you can be a cut master."
- By the end of the media's allotted 25 minutes, sophomore wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught a diving pass on a crossing route from Joe Burrow.
Advocate sportswriters Sheldon Mickles and Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.