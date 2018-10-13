Georgia fans travel well -- and that may be an understatement.

Reporters covering the game estimated as many as 20,000 Bulldogs supporters within the confines of Tiger Stadium as the SEC showdown kicked off Saturday.

A quick look at the broadcast could verify at least part of that fact: There was a lot of red. Georgia had an allotment of 6,000 tickets to sell for the game, which they reported had all been sold.

It’s not the takeover of South Bend but there’s a lot of red here. Early estimate: 20,000 Georgia fans at LSU. pic.twitter.com/dJBRFID40o — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) October 13, 2018

After a sack of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow on third-down early in the game, chants of U-G-A took over the stadium in Baton Rouge, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

So many Georgia fans here, I almost put an ATHENS, Ga., dateline on my column. #LSU — Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) October 13, 2018

It’s “one of the largest game day crowds ever on campus,” LSU said earlier this week. It’s No. 2 Georgia playing No. 13 LSU for the first time in Tiger Stadium since 2008, back when the Bulldogs won 52-38 by beginning and ending their scoring with interception returns for touchdowns.

The sellout was announced Monday — the second of the season — bolstered by the 6,000-ticket allotment permitted to Georgia fans, who famously “took over” Notre Dame Stadium in the Bulldogs’ 20-19 win over the Fighting Irish last season.

The Tigers didn't seem rattled by the unusually large road support, though. LSU's defense clamped down on the Bulldogs early, allowing LSU to get out to a 13-0 lead in the first half.