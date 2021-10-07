The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against No. 16 Kentucky on Saturday night in Kroger Field.
Wilson Alexander
Kentucky 21, LSU 17
Ed Orgeron said this week LSU will re-commit to the running game — at least enough to balance the offense — but that won’t be easy against a team that allows 104.2 rushing yards per game. Even though LSU’s defense has played fairly well, it’s hard to see LSU upsetting an undefeated team on the road with an offense this discombobulated.
Scott Rabalais
Kentucky 17, LSU 16
Every game is starting to feel like a must win for Ed Orgeron, just 8-7 since winning the national title. Orgeron’s teams have lost back-to-back only once, but this is a tough ask. It’s hard to see LSU getting balance in its offense against Kentucky’s stingy run defense. The Tigers hit a big play touchdown and some field goals, but it won’t be enough.
Sheldon Mickles
Kentucky 21, LSU 19
LSU is 15-1 under Ed Orgeron after a loss, but it's tough to pick the Tigers in this spot. As we all know, LSU can't run the ball; it just can't. Kentucky, on the other hand, is very good at stopping the run — which is a bad combination. The LSU defense will keep it close, but the Wildcats do just enough on offense to escape.
Zach Ewing
LSU 28, Kentucky 27
Gonna try this score again. It's easy to paint Kentucky as a big favorite in this game, given what happened last week, when the Wildcats stunned Florida and the Tigers blew it against Auburn. But the talent disparity still points to LSU, which has started fast all season long. Do that here, and you can neutralize Kentucky's biggest strength, its running game.