The gales of the Nor'easter gusted at 47 degrees through Worcester, Massachusetts, drenching the homecoming crowd at Assumption College with frosty rain.
Cole Tracy, bundled up in a winter jacket and Assumption beanie, watched LIU Post beat his alma mater 21-7 despite missing three field goals against the 15 mph winds.
"Thank goodness he wasn't kicking today," said Tim Stanton, an administrator at Assumption.
Who knows how LSU's star placekicker would have handled the conditions. Tracy has been able to handle pretty much everything else in his transition as a graduate transfer from the small Division II college to the Southeastern Conference.
Tracy leads the NCAA with 21 made field goals, well within range of breaking LSU's single-season school record of 28, set by Josh Jasper in 2010. Tracy's 54-yard field goal in LSU's 33-17 season-opening win over Miami tied a school record for distance, as did his five field goals in a 36-16 win over Georgia on Oct. 13.
The success sparked one of the more unique capital campaigns in the country: More than a hundred LSU fans, Stanton said, have donated over $16,000 to the private liberal arts college — some sending along notes that said "Thanks for sending us Cole!"
Since the No. 4 Tigers were off Saturday, Tracy was free to return to the college where his unlikely rise to stardom began.
He arrived on campus, which has just over 2,000 students, early Saturday morning.
At the main entrance of the college was a large printed sign, which read: "Welcome Home COLE! Geaux Tigers! Go Hounds!"
Tracy filmed an interview with the student television station in the alumni center, and people poked their heads into the large room and waved.
"There was a lot of anticipation of him being on campus," Stanton said.
Stanton had been at the college's Hall of Fame dinner Friday evening, when five former athletes were inducted. Their names and likenesses are branded in bronze on a wooden grid.
"Needless to say," Stanton said. "Cole's going into that thing sooner than later."
Tracy broke every field goal record at Assumption in three seasons with the Greyhounds, including most made field goals in a game (six), single season (27) and a career (68), and he went 27 of 29 last season, when he recorded the program’s longest field goal (53).
In 2017, he was awarded the Fred Mitchell Award — given to the top kicker in FCS, Division II, Division III and NJCAA.
Assumption won two Northeast-10 Conference championships in Tracy's three seasons, and the Greyhounds (5-3) entered their homecoming game a game behind No. 19-ranked LIU Post in the conference standings.
After kickoff, Stanton said, the weather got so bad, people started to clear the stands to get cover. Assumption officials had planned on Tracy speaking to the crowd at some point in the game.
"When I said it was pouring and windy..." Stanton said. "It didn't make any sense to put him out there."
Instead, Tracy walked up to the press box for an interview with the ESPN3 broadcast crew.
"I'm just so fortunate to be back," Tracy said on air. "This place is kind of what made me, what gave me my start. All the credit goes back to these people and this place, and I'm very fortunate."
Tracy will return to Baton Rouge on Sunday, Stanton said, to continue preparation for the biggest game of Tracy's career thus far, when No. 1 Alabama comes to Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
Stanton and other Assumption members will be flying down for the game to see for themselves just how far their kicker's career has gone.
"This season has just been a dream come true," Tracy said. "Something that I didn't think would play out the way it did."