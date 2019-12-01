A quick rundown of LSU's opponent in the SEC championship game on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs ...
The basics
KICKOFF: 3 p.m. Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TV: CBS
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: LSU leads 17-13-1
LAST MEETING: LSU 36, Georgia 16 (Oct. 13, 2018 in Baton Rouge)
ON GEORGIA
RECORD: 11-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference
RECENT RESULTS: Defeated Missouri 27-0, defeated Auburn 21-14, defeated Texas A&M 19-13, defeated Georgia Tech 52-7
ON THE BULLDOGS OFFENSE
LEADERS: Quarterback Jake Fromm, running back D'Andre Swift, tackle Andrew Thomas.
The Bulldogs haven't been as productive as in past seasons, but they can still move the ball — particularly on the ground. They net 200.0 yards per game, led by Swift's 1,203 yards. The passing game ranks in the bottom half of the FBS in 76th with just 220.6 yards a game.
ON THE BULLDOGS DEFENSE
LEADERS: Safety Richard LeCounte, linebacker Azeez Ojulari, safety J.R. Reed.
While the offense has struggled a little, by Georgia standards anyway, the defense has been rock solid. The Bulldogs rank second in the FBS in fewest points allowed (10.4 ppg) and against the run (71.0 ypg) and are fourth in total defense (257.0 ypg).
RUMBLINGS
After an inexplicable double-OT loss to South Carolina at home on Oct. 12, Georgia was down. But the 'Dogs were not out and still had a lot of bite to run the table with six wins in a row. Now, they have what no one thought they would in mid-October: a shot to make the playoffs.
Sheldon Mickles