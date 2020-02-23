COLUMBIA, S.C. — LSU won a game it absolutely had to have Saturday.

The coaches knew it.

The players knew it.

Everyone knew it.

So, the stage was set: After losing four of its past five games, all LSU had to do was go on the road and beat South Carolina — another desperate team — to at least temporarily right the ship.

With the latest loss to a red-hot Kentucky team on Tuesday night behind it, LSU responded to coach Will Wade and gave him two-plus days of practice that produced an 86-80 victory over South Carolina.

“Competitive is the word I would use,” Skylar Mays said of the Tigers’ practices in the wake of Tuesday night’s loss to No. 10 Kentucky. “Coach (Wade) challenged us, and we accepted the challenge because we wanted to be better.”

“The practices have been really fun,” a grinning Darius Days, who scored 18 points and had nine rebounds, said as he sat beside Wade in the postgame news conference. “I’m just going to say that.”

Days really didn't need to say anything more; his toothy smile said it all: The head coach made his point and the players did the rest.

What’s way more “fun” than practice is winning games, something LSU got to enjoy for only the second time since Feb. 1 on its chartered flight home.

While it didn’t change anything in the Southeastern Conference standings when Kentucky topped Florida to keep a two-game edge over LSU and Auburn, it helped Wade’s team improve its NET ranking slightly (from No. 30 to 29 as of Sunday) and stay on pace for a double-bye in the SEC tournament.

“We needed to get the wind behind us,” Wade said. “We were kind of fighting the wind for a little while there, and we needed to get it back behind us.

“It says a lot about our group that we were able to regroup and come in here and win,” he said. “South Carolina was desperate and we were desperate, so it was about who could impose their will … our guys found a way to get it done.”

In taking the fight early to South Carolina, which was clinging to its NCAA tournament hopes, LSU held the lead for more than 35 minutes.

In that time, the Tigers built a 10-point lead in the first half and a 19-point cushion with 5:11 left before the Gamecocks clawed back to get within four with 17.9 seconds to play.

While LSU scored 86 points against a physical South Carolina defense that annually ranks among the league’s best under Frank Martin, it was the Tigers’ defense that made the difference Saturday.

Even though it gave up 20 offensive rebounds, which led to 23 second-chance points for the Gamecocks, LSU’s defense was disruptive enough to hold South Carolina below 40% shooting in each half and just 37.1% for the game.

Defense had been a major issue over the five-game stretch in which LSU lost four times, which is why it was a priority for Wade when the Tigers returned to practice Thursday.

“Our defense was markedly better … I mean much better,” he said. “Our ball-screen defense was as good as it’s been all year. We were light years better defensively.”

South Carolina’s top four offensive players — AJ Lawson, Jermaine Couisnard, Maik Kotsar and Keyshawn Bryant — were a combined 18 of 52 from the field. Reserves Jair Bolden (6 of 9) and Wildens Leveque (2 of 3) were the only Gamecocks who shot better than 50%.

“Our defense was a lot better even though they got within four points at the end,” said Mays, who scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half. “We did a much better job than we had been doing; we may have found our identity on defense.”

With Days having a big game on the offensive and defensive ends and Trendon Watford, Javonte Smart and Charles Manning combining for 29 of LSU’s 42 second-half points, the Tigers put their best foot forward when they needed it most.

That they stopped the bleeding Saturday was huge with another road game in front of them against Florida on Wednesday night.

“I thought we were going to play well,” Wade said. “But you really never know because we practiced great before our games with East Tennessee State and Vanderbilt and came out and laid an egg. … You never know.

“It doesn’t get any easier from here, but our guys had a will to win today,” he said. “We knew our backs were against the wall. We had to find a way to get it done, and we did.”