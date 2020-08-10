Ron Rivera, head coach for the Washington Football Team, says cutting Derrius Guice from their roster following domestic violence charges was in the "best interest" of the organization, according to a report from NBC Sports.

The former LSU running back was arrested Friday after he was charged in multiple domestic violence incidents going back several months, prompting the NFL team to release him.

Rivera reportedly told players it was the right call to cut Guice.

"Very difficult decision any time you have to release a talented young football player," Rivera said. "This type of circumstance, this type of situation, we take those allegations very, very seriously."

Guice was arrested Friday on one count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property.

Washington selected Guice in the second round of the 2018 draft out of LSU. The Louisiana native tore the ACL in his left knee in the preseason and didn't make his pro debut until 2019.

Guice played in just five games last season after injuring his his right knee and then his left knee again. He was expected to be a part of Washington's backfield and was signed through the 2021 season as part of his rookie contract.