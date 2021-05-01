Here, with so much at stake, was a chance for LSU’s bullpen to protect a lead. The Tigers pulled ahead of Arkansas by four runs in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday, and after a brilliant start from senior Ma’Khail Hilliard, they turned to a bullpen that had blown three leads in the Southeastern Conference. LSU needed to avoid a sweep.
First, freshman Garrett Edwards pitched three scoreless innings. Then, senior Devin Fontenot handled the ninth. He allowed three runs and nearly surrendered the lead, but Fontenot struck out the final batter. LSU won 5-4 to split the doubleheader after losing the first game 17-10 inside Alex Box Stadium.
With such a potent lineup, No. 1 Arkansas (34-8, 15-6) was 26-2 when opposing teams scored five runs or less. The Razorbacks had 11 comeback wins. This would have been their biggest of the season.
When Fontenot recorded the final out, he yelled triumphantly and pumped his fist toward the crowd. He had ensured LSU (26-17, 7-14 SEC) didn’t get swept for the third time this year.
Hilliard, making his first weekend start since 2019, allowed one run over five innings. Coach Paul Mainieri had said earlier this week LSU may consider starting Hilliard in the final game of the series after he pitched three scoreless innings against Grambling State. The right-hander threw a season-high 79 pitches. He allowed two hits.
Supported by a three-run homer from sophomore Cade Doughty, LSU carried a 5-0 lead, its first of the series, into the fourth inning. Hilliard allowed one run during the frame. Then he retired the side in the fifth before LSU brought in Edwards.
A week ago, Edwards had allowed a game-tying grand slam that barely eclipsed the wall against Ole Miss. He retired the first five batters he faced. After a two-out single in the seventh, he sent down the next four hitters, carrying LSU’s lead into ninth.
There, Fontenot took over. He allowed a leadoff single, marking the first time all night Arkansas’ leadoff hitter reached base. He walked the next batter. Then he gave up a single, loading the bases.
After Mainieri visited the mound, Fontenot induced a sacrifice fly and coaxed a line drive to Doughty. He needed one more out. Shortstop Jordan Battles squeaked a single up the middle. Two runs scored. Battles stood on first base. He represented the tying run. Fontenot, at last, struck out the next batter.
All of this came after Arkansas nearly blew out LSU in the first game of the doubleheader. The Razorbacks scored five runs in the first inning against fourth-year right-hander AJ Labas, who had thrown a complete game last week. He had given LSU nine straight quality starts.
Arkansas added to its lead from that first inning. With LSU trailing 5-2 after scoring twice on wild pitches, Arkansas began the fifth inning with four straight hits, two of them on the first pitch of the at-bat.
Mainieri replaced Labas with freshman right-hander Blake Money. The next batter homered. Money struggled with his command, and by the end of the inning, Arkansas had taken a 12-2 lead. Nine of the runs were charged to Labas, a season-high.
Later staring at a 16-2 deficit and the possibility it may suffer its worst conference defeat since 2007, LSU mounted a small comeback. The Tigers scored six runs during the seventh inning, capped by junior Drew Bianco’s pinch-hit two-run homer.
Arkansas’ initial lead was too large to overcome, but LSU appeared to grab some momentum as it returned to the locker room. About an hour later, Doughty walloped the first pitch he saw and sent a three-run homer into the left field bleachers.
LSU had its first lead of the series. The Tigers added runs on a single by freshman Dylan Crews and a sacrifice bunt from Bianco. Then, once Hilliard completed his start, the bullpen that has struggled so much held on, keeping LSU’s postseason hopes alive.